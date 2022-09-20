New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type, End Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009266/?utm_source=GNW





They have been developed to extend the property range of conventional polyurethane adhesives & sealants. Silylated polyether-based hybrids provide low viscosity, low glass transition temperature, flexibility over a wide temperature range, and low odor.



Use in automobiles and aerospace applications to drive market

The MS polymer adhesives market for the aerospace end-use industry is entirely dependent on developing new aircraft and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).The commercial aerospace market has witnessed high demand in the past few years owing to the rise in demand for advanced aircraft, which is largely influenced by the entry of new airlines and the expansion of existing airlines.



An increase in air traffic, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, replacement of obsolete aircraft, and economic growth in the emerging markets are likely to drive the demand for MS polymer adhesives in this end-use industry segment during the forecast period.The growing middle-class population and their rising income in emerging countries are contributing to the demand for air travel, thereby driving the demand for new commercial aircraft.



Such developments will play an important role in fueling the growth of the MS polymer adhesives market.



Europe projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The demand for MS polymer adhesives in Europe is mainly driven by Western European countries, such as Germany, UK, and France.The automotive industry is one of the biggest in Europe, and many global automotive manufacturing leaders are established in the region.



According to ACEA (Association des Constructeurs Européens d’Automobiles), vehicle manufacturing is a strategic industry in Europe, where 19.2 million cars, vans, trucks, and buses are manufactured annually. Automobile manufacturers operate 309 vehicle assembly and production plants in 27 countries across Europe.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 18%, and Tier 3 – 46%

• By Designation: C Level – 15%, D Level – 34%, and Others – 51%

• By Region: North America – 18%, Asia Pacific– 55%, Europe – 9%, Middle East & Africa – 9%, and South America – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M Company (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hermann Otto GmbH (Germany), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), and Soudal Group (Belgium).



This report provides detailed segmentation of the MS polymer adhesives market based on type, end-use industry, and region.The market type is divided into adhesives and sealants.



Based on end use industry, the market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, building & construction, industrial assembly, and others. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



