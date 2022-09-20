The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application, End-Use Industry, Grade, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839709/?utm_source=GNW



Based on application, the battery electrolyte segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The demand for batteries is increasing due to developments in electric vehicles and electronics products.



When considering the solvent for battery electrolyte, DMC is often used due to its properties such as great solvation force and low viscosity.



Based on grade, the battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for battery grade dimethyl carbonate is increasing due to growth in the use hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as dimethyl carbonate is used as a solvent in battery electrolyte.



The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.The growth of this market can be attributed to growing industries in the region.



Some of the major industries which contribute to the demand of dimethyl carbonate in the region are pharmaceutical, paints & coating and batteries.



As a part of the qualitative analysis of the dimethyl carbonate market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Alfa Aesar (UK), Lotte Chemical (South Korea), Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan), Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Haike Chemical Group (China), Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Connect Chemicals (Germany), and Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).



