Nola Labs Gives Space Enthusiasts the Opportunity to Own a Planet

MIAMI , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program identifies new planets in distant space, humans can now own their own piece of galactic beauty. Nola Labs LLC announced today that on September 28TH at 10 am ET, they will release the first 5,000 XOplanets included in a generative art collection focused on outer space.

Nola Labs LLC, a private company formed in Delaware to distribute ‘out-of-this-world’

works-of-art, is launching a limited-edition collection named XOplanets.







Each XOplanet is a one-of-a-kind work-of-art that is based on an existing exoplanet and corresponds to authentic, scientific metadata from NASA. The collection will be released in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain. XOplanets can be purchased via credit card or Ether (ETH) currency at approximately $680 USD for the first 24-hours of the sale.





“The NFT collection has been designed to capture the mystery of distant planets,” said a spokesperson for Nola Labs. “In addition to admirable beauty, the design of each XOplanet intentionally captures more with movement in the form of spinning, circling and enveloping the owner with its possibilities of XOplanet fun. Artists have estimated the light level and color of the sky to show what humans might see when standing in front of a specific planet,” the spokesperson concluded.





An XOplanet owner gets exclusive benefits, including global intellectual property licensing rights to the owned XOplanet(s) and 10% royalty income on a future NFT. Additionally, XOplanet owners get exclusive access to community-only information in their Cosmic Community. This includes information about upcoming member-only surprises, activities, early notices of upcoming NFT releases, cool merch, fun and entertaining special events.





The sale of 5,000 XOplanets within Nola Labs’ initial NFT collection will begin at

10 am (ET) on September 28TH. XOplanets can be purchased using credit card or ETH.





A donation of 6% of the revenue generated from the sale of the XOplanet NFTs will be divided and donated to two of their favorite organizations – Starlight Children’s Foundation and SETI Institute.





Find out more about XOplanets and the formation of Cosmic Community by connecting with the team on Discord.





About Nola Labs and the XOplanet Creators

The Nola Labs team is a combination of experts who are fascinated by ‘everything outer space.’ For more than 44 years, the founder honed his interest in worlds beyond. The XOplanet NFT collection is the result of combining his passion for outer space, Ufology, space travel, and extraterrestrial sightings. Nola Labs will fill the niche of an on-line community of people who are interested in outer space, with the primary purpose of creating and selling interesting works of generative art. XOplanet creators are located in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Manchester-Great Britain, Rotterdam, and Czech Republic. The XOplanet creative talent includes Artiffine, ARsparDesign, Digital-Equation, FireCask, TheGo2GroupDesign and GringMarketing



NASA Authentication

The design reference used for the XOplanet Collection reflects metadata obtained from the USA’s space agency’s Exoplanet Catalog. The naming and artwork of each XOplanet creatively corresponds to the available NASA website reference and is in the public domain.





According to the NASA website, “some exoplanets may be dominated by water or ice, while others are dominated by iron or carbon.” NASA also reports, “we have identified lava worlds covered in molten seas, puffy planets the density of Styrofoam and dense cores of planets still orbiting their stars.” Nola Labs LLC used this broad and general reference to create their own version of exoplanets known as XOplanets.





Intellectual Property (IP) Rights to Your Planet

There are currently no laws or international treaties that allow humans to own physical, celestial objects in space, including planets. You can, however, purchase the global IP licensing rights to an XOplanet, by purchasing an NFT from Nola Labs LLC.





For updates and discussions about outer space, connect with the Nola Labs team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Discord.

http://xoplanets.xyz/

https://www.nolalabs.io/



Phone: 786-446-8920 or 1-800-526-3128





Nenque Labs

Robbie Gring, Consultant

robbie@nenquelabs.com

Artiffine

Martin Pulpin, CEO

martin.pulpan@artiffine.com

ARspar Design Technologies

Burhan Kocabiyik, Founder

burhan@arspar.com



Digital-Equation

Mark Montonara, Principal

mark@digital-equation.com

FireCask

Alex Moss, Director

alex@firecask.com

TheGo2Group Design

Vanessa Gruenberg, Principal / Creative Director

vanessa@thego2group.com

Gring Marketing Solutions

Robbie Gring, Chief Strategy Officer

robbie@gringsolutions.com



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.