Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, Critical Resources, Antilles Gold and Venture Minerals

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has delivered a maiden inferred resource of 17,000 ounces of gold for its Parmelia deposit within the Mt McClure Gold Project in the Yandal Greenstone Belt of Western Australia. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has appointed experienced lithium-focused executive Alex Cheeseman as its new managing director. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has fielded further high-grade gold and silver results from a drilling campaign at the La Demajagua open pit deposit in southwest Cuba. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has identified shallow clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) mineralisation immediately adjacent to zones of tin mineralisation at the Mount Lindsay Project in northwest Tasmania following a re-assay of a hanging wall formation at the Reward Deposit. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) continues to add more high-grade hits to its gold kitty, this time from the latest step-out drilling completed at seven of the company’s prospects at the 3.45 million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) and Bryan Sheffield have agreed to acquire Origin Energy Ltd’s 77.5% interest in three Beetaloo Basin permits in the Northern Territory through a joint venture entity. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG) (LMG) is investing $39 million to establish Stage 1 of a magnesium production facility at its Tramway Road facility in Morwell in Victoria's Latrobe Valley which will create 43 new Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has executed definitive transaction documents with Greenvale Mining Ltd (ASX:GRV) to acquire an 80% interest in Greenvale’s subsidiary, Knox Resources Pty Ltd, and is already planning a diamond drill hole. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has received commitments to raise about $5 million to advance drilling activities at the Crusader-Templar prospect and other regional exploration at the wider Wallbrook Gold Project. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has awarded an early contractor involvement (ECI) contract to Spanish engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Duro Felguera to develop the Oropesa Tin Project’s mineral processing plant. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has outlined expanding lithium potential at the Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia, having identified more lithium outcrops across a 15-kilometre zone of pegmatite dykes. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has raised $4.25 million after completing the placement of 10 million new shares at an issue price of $0.425 per share. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has launched NC Encrypt, its new independent encryption key management and bring your own key (BYOK) support for Microsoft 365 applications and SharePoint Server environments. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) continues to raise the prospects of the Callisto polymetallic discovery, unveiling further high-grade palladium mineralisation from the ongoing campaign at its 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has entered into a clinical supply agreement with SHINE Technologies, a next-generation fusion technology company. Click here

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV) has extended the term of its Investment Management Agreement (IMA) with Parallax Ventures. The extension will keep Parallax‘s position as asset manager in place until June 30, 2023. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has again leveraged its Discriminant Predictive Targeting (DPT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to target a fertile igneous complex, this time at the Moonera joint venture (JV) project in Western Australia. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has boosted its interest in the Koongie Park Joint Venture (KPJV) in Western Australia with Astral Resources NL by 5%, bringing its total to 80% after contributing to the project’s exploration expenditure in the first half of this year. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has enhanced the multi-element potential of Lang Well Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia through the identification of multiple large rare earth element (REE) targets. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has significantly increased the group mineral resource across its Tritton and Round Oak Minerals assets – Jaguar, North Queensland and Stockman projects – by 31 million to 51.9 million tonnes, and the ore reserve by 10.5 million tonnes to 16.5 million. Click here

