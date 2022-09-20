Himax HX83121-A Tablet TDDI Adoption Expanded by Xiaomi for their Latest Premium Tablet and 2-in-1 Laptop

TAINAN, Taiwan, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that Xiaomi has expanded the adoption of Himax proprietary HX83121-A tablet TDDI solution to their latest premium Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 tablet and Xiaomi Book S 12.4 2-in-1 laptop.



Himax HX83121-A is the industry first tablet TDDI in mass production that supports high frame rate and high precision active stylus features. It is also the world’s first tablet TDDI chip with built-in VESA DSC (Data Stream Compression) image decompression IP which offers high frame rate and visually lossless performance for mobile streaming enablement. The VESA DSC IP of HX83121-A can connect with application processors of Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, and has been introduced into mass production in many leading tablet products. Not only does the HX83121-A support mainstream resolution and frame rate, such as WUXGA 60Hz or WQXGA 60Hz, but it can also scale up to 120Hz frame rate of the same resolution, or even to WQXGA 144Hz, 2.8K 120Hz or 4K 60Hz.

The HX83121-A provides the most touch channels in the market. A single TDDI chip of HX83121-A can support up to 1280 touch channels, while two serially connected chips can support up to 2560 touch channels for larger than 14-inch in-cell touch panel enablement of premium tablet. Additionally, the HX83121-A TDDI solution also features up to 120Hz touch reporting rates offering superior touch sensitivity to boost interactive gaming experience. For active stylus, the HX83121-A TDDI solution supports the WACOM protocol, achieving the WGP Level 1 active stylus precision. Its intelligent frame rate switching function can bring higher user satisfaction with a smarter interactive experience toggling between finger and pen controls in various usage scenarios, at the same time seamlessly optimizing the system battery life. Moreover, in addition to Android, HX83121-A offers broad OS platform support, including HID protocol, which has been widely adopted in Windows PC and Chromebook.

Xiaomi released its latest Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 in August 2022, with the Himax HX83121-A TDDI solution embedded inside to support 12.4-inch WQXGA 120Hz display. When combined with Himax TDDI, this Android based tablet exquisitely explores various usage scenarios for gamers, creators, and light office works. Meanwhile, the newly released 2022 Red Dot Design Award winning Xiaomi Book S 12.4 2-in-1 laptop also incorporated Himax HX83121-A TDDI in support of a 500-nits high brightness IPS LCD in-cell touch screen. By pairing with Xiaomi's exclusive Smart Pen powered by Himax active stylus, users can easily and smoothly transit among laptop mode, canvas mode, and tablet mode enjoying the compelling low latency, 240Hz super smooth pen response and 4096-level vital pen pressure sensitivity on the new 2-in-1 laptop operating under Windows 11 OS.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D Sensing and ultralow power AI Image Sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,100 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,004 patents granted and 435 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2022. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

