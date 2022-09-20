Outlook on the Single Use Packaging Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Ardagh Group, Amcor and Winpak Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Packaging Market, By Material Type, By End-User Industry, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the environmental world, the term single use refers to products made of plastic and intended to be used only once. For example, a water bottle that is used twice remains a single use plastic, which will degrade and be disposed of after its second use.
Single-use packaging come in many shapes, volumes, and functions. They range from promotional items to protective foam and bubble wrap to single-use medical devices and decorations.
Market Dynamics:
Rapid expansion of food &beverage industry and growing demand from medical industry for producing mask, PPE, manufacture syringes, and other personal protective equipment are driving growth of the single use packaging market. Strong growth in e-commerce industry is also playing significant role in overall development of the market.
On the other hand, strict environmental regulation is expected to hinder the market growth of single use packaging market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global single use packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global single use packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ardagh Group SA, Amcor PLC, Winpak Limited, Dart Container Corporation, Snapsil Corporation, and Transcontinental Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global single use packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global single use packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Material Type
- Market Snapshot, By End-User Industry
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Miniaturization of packaging materials
- Strict environmental regulations
- Rapid industrialization and urbanization
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Single Use Packaging Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Global Single Use Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Paper and Paper Board
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Plastics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Glass
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Other Material Types
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Global Single Use Packaging Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Food
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Beverage
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Personal Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Pharmaceutical
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Other End-user Industries
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Global Single Use Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Ardagh Group SA
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Developments
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Amcor PLC
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Winpak Limited
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Dart Container Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Snapsil Corporation
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Transcontinental Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbitn0