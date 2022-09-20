The Top 10 Most Visited Capitals Published by Visited

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arriving In High Heels publishes Top 10 most visited capitals as per Travel App's Visited international users. Visited is a travel app that helps keep travel memories alive as well as inspire future travel. With the app, users can access travel lists that align with their travel goals and get personalized stats. The new list feature, features popular places to visit such as Ancient Sites, as well as travel list for adventures such as places to go diving and for those that travel for the food even culinary experiences. New lists are being added on a monthly basis and lists are constantly being updated to ensure that any changes in travel destinations are reflected in the top 10 list.



The top 10 most visited capital cities as per the app's users are all found in Europe:

Paris, France - Is the most visited capital in the world. Paris has endless sights to visit, which is no surprise why it is the most visited capital in the world. London, England - The city is probably best viewed from the London Eye observation wheel. Rome, Italy - Visitors come from all over the world to see the many ruins and excavations including the famous Colosseum. Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam is a city best visited by taking the water canals or cycling through its multiple bike paths. Prague, Czech Republic - Is home to the famous Charles Bridge which was build in the medieval ages and crosses the Vltava river. Berlin, Germany - Berlin has a vast history and multiple palaces and has become known in the art scene. Vatican City, Vatican - Is home to the biggest church in the world the St. Peter's Basilica, the same church which is home to the pope. Vienna, Austria - Vienna is known for its museums, there are over 60 of them! It is also the capital of music. Brussels, Belgium - Brussels is famous for its Moules-frites, beer and chocolate which makes a visit to this capital extra sweet. Budapest, Hungary - With the famous parliament building and Chain bridge, visitors can also bath in what is known as a capital of thermal baths.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. Visited also allows users to map all the countries they have been to or wish to travel to. Users can also check off famous destinations such as ancient sites, world most beautiful beaches, art museums, capitals of the world and much more. The app which users can download for free on iOS or Android and is available in 30 languages including Polish.

