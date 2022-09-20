Rolling Stock Market Size Worth USD 52.92 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.4% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rolling stock market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 52.92 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% between 2021 to 2027. In its report titled “Rolling Stock Market, 2021-2027,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 40.71 billion in 2019.

The global rolling stock market is set to gain impetus from the rising investment by the government and regulatory bodies in the enhancement of the railway infrastructure, especially in the developing countries. Bombardier Sifang Transportation to deliver 160 CR400AF cars to China State Railway Group.

Industry Development

January 2020: Bombardier Sifang Transportation bagged a new contract from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. As per the contract, the company will have to provide the latter with 160 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars called CR400AF. It would aid China in upgrading its high-speed rail network.

May 2019: Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV), the German public transport network ordered 27 Coradia iLint hydrogen trains from Alstom. The trains are considered to be the world’s first passenger trains that are powered by hydrogen fuel cell. They offer sustainable and clean traction, as well as an emission-free solution.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

What does the Report Provide?

The market for rolling stock report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Grow Rapidly Backed by Adoption of High-speed Train Networks in China

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly backed by the major contributions of the developing countries, such as India and China. In China, the regulatory bodies are striving to broaden the country’s high-speed train network under the eight vertical and eight horizontal high-speed rail network programs. Such initiatives would help in surging the high-speed mileage up to 38,000 kilometres till the end of 2025. It would also enhance the existing railway infrastructure by permitting the purchase of several unit trains possessing the speeds of 350 km/h. North America, on the other hand, is likely to grow steadily owing to the implementation of stringent rules and regulations by the governments to curb emission of carbon. The authorities are hence, focusing on the upgradation of the pre-existing assets. It is resulting in the high costs of locomotives and thereby causing medium adoption of rolling stock.





Market Drivers

Rising Sale of New Vehicles to Accelerate Growth

The conventional rolling stock original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are inclining towards advanced big data analytics, digital solutions, and remote monitoring to innovate their present product offerings and thereby deliver scalable and targeted solutions to the consumers. They have begun to take over a large number of tasks in the service business from rail operating companies and rolling stock owners, owing to the rising adoption of big data analytics. Besides, the rising sale of new vehicles across the globe would help in generating a great value from the service and maintenance sector throughout the vehicle’s entire life cycle. Also, the end users are nowadays moving towards the availability of assets to aid in contributing to the progress. However, as rolling stock refurbishment programs offer a great alternative to finish the overhaul of the pre-existing fleet, rail operators are not buying new vehicles. It may obstruct the rolling stock market growth in the coming years.





Segmentation By Product Type Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Wagons By Application Type Passenger Rail

Freight Rail By Geography North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World





Covid-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be extremely distressful for a wide range of industries. It has already impacted approximately trillions of dollars of revenues in the market. However, we believe that this phase will soon pass with the cooperation of multiple organizations and government agencies. We will provide you with very deep insights on the decline and growth occurring in each industry because of the coronavirus infection. At the same time, we will also deliver highly accurate reports consisting of trends, drivers, hindrances, and opportunities in the market.





Companies Profiled in the Rolling Stock Market Research Report:

CRRC Corporation Limited

Alstom

Bombardier Transportation

Siemens Mobility

Hyundai Rotem Company

GE Transportation

Wabtec Corporation

Hitachi Railway Systems

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

