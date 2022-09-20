Global smart wearables market size to grow at a CAGR of 17% through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global spending analysis on smart wearables market is anticipated to record a decent CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.





Apart from this, the document discusses the major challenges that may affect the growth trajectory of the business while also divulging precise solutions to offset their impact on the revenues.

Speaking of overall market size and scope, it has been classified on the basis of product type, operating system, end-user, connectivity, sales channel, and application vertical. Extensive coverage of each segment in terms of its size, revenue margins, and outlook has been included so that the stakeholders can identify top contenders for the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the industry is scrutinized in terms of product/service offerings, business overview, profit scope, technical breakthroughs, strategic alliances, and financial status.

Major factors such as a sizable boost in the standard of living and booming popularity of wireless sports & fitness devices among the general public are attributed to market expansion during the analysis timeframe.

In addition, increasing product adoption among athletes, swimmers, cyclists, gym-enthusiasts, and runners in order to effectively track numerous facets like stationery time, activity time, amount of calories burnt, etc. is likely to unearth new opportunities for market remuneration in the coming years.

Segmental outlook: -

Based on product type, the smart watch segment is likely to contribute substantially to market revenue through 2028. Considering end-user, the individual segment of worldwide spending analysis on smart wearables market is poised to accrue notable gains through the forecast period.

In terms of connectivity, the WiFi segment is estimated to showcase tremendous growth over the analysis timeframe. On the basis of sales channel, the conventional retail segment is slated to witness boisterous growth in the coming years.

Regional overview: -

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the key geographies that contribute to overall market revenue during the analysis timeframe.

Competitive framework summary: -

BBK Group, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fossil Group, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bose Corporation, NUHEARA FPO., TRUMPF Group, Xiaomi Corporation, and Under Armour Inc. among others are the key players influencing global spending analysis on smart wearables market trends.

Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Basic Smartphones

Cellular

Non-Cellular

Advanced Smartphones

Cellular

Non-Cellular

Glasses

Hear wearables

Footwear and Shoes

Health Wearables

Smart Jewelry

Emerging Wearables

Patient Gowns and Vests

Data Gloves

Head-mounted Displays

Auxiliary Wearables

Caps and Gloves

Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By Operating System (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Fitbit OS

Wear OS

Tizen OS

Watch OS

Others

Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By Connectivity (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Cellular Data

WIFI

Bluetooth

Near Field Communication

Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By End User (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Sports and Fitness

Military

Transportation

Industrial and Commercial

Healthcare

Individual

Others





Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By Sales Channel (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Modern retail

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Offline

Online

Convenience Store

Specialty and Discount Stores

Conventional Retail







Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Fashion & Lifestyle

Safety & Security

Auxiliary Applications

Infotainment

Healthcare and Medical

Fitness & Wellness

Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, By Region (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Spending Analysis on Smart Wearables Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

BBK Group

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Sony Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Fossil Group, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Bose Corporation,

NUHEARA FPO.

TRUMPF Group

Xiaomi Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.1.2. Global Internet User by Region

6.1.3. Per Capita Income by Select Countries

6.1.4. Consumer Spending on Smart Wearables by Region

6.2. Forecasting Factors

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.1.1. Semiconductor Producers

6.3.1.2. Plastic Components Providers

6.3.1.3. Textile and Apparel Suppliers

6.3.1.4. Auxiliary Electronic Components Suppliers

6.3.2. Smart Wearables Manufacturers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Smart Wearables Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By Electronics & Semiconductor Companies

9.2. By Sensors and Components Providers

9.3. By End User

9.4. By Region

9.5. M&A Activities

10. Regional Penetration of Smart Wearables

11. Contract Manufacturing v/s In-house Manufacturing

11.1. Margin Analysis

11.2. Cost Analysis

12. Pricing Analysis

12.1. By Product Type

12.2. By Sales Channel

12.3. By Region

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Western Europe

12.3.3. Eastern Europe

12.3.4. Asia Pacific

12.3.5. Latin America

12.3.6. Middle East & Africa

13. Parent Market Overview

13.1. Global Consumer Goods Market by Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Million Units)

13.2. Global Wearables Market by Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Million Units)

13.2.1. Conventional Watch

13.2.2. Medical Wearables

13.2.3. Fitness Wearables

13.2.4. Hearables/Earphones

13.2.5. Clothing and Apparel

13.2.6. Footwear and Shoes

14. Global Installed Base: Smart Wearables v/s Conventional Wearables

14.1. By Region

14.2. By Brands

14.3. By Category

15. Segmental Analysis

