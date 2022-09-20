Consent Management Services Market to Grow at 18.1% CAGR to hit USD 1,218.23 million by 2030 – Investment Plans, Strategic Initiative, New Products Launch, and Mergers & Acquisitions - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global consent management services market was estimated to be worth US$341.54 million in 2019 and is anticipated to rise to US$1,218.23 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.1%.

One of the main factors propelling the market's expansion is consumers' growing concern about their privacy and the increased adoption of the most complete rules and regulations pertaining to consumer privacy. Growing data breaches and cyberattacks, rising consumer demand for control over their preferences and consent, ongoing developments in digital consent management platforms, publishers' escalating adoption of consent management platforms, and an increasing number of businesses around the world adhering to GDPR and CCPA data privacy policies are all anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, a growing need for consent management platforms to carry out tasks like processing personal data, sending data abroad, and using automated decision-making is ultimately driving the market's expansion. However, the market's potential growth may be constrained by the dynamic and constantly changing legal landscape as well as the availability of alternative open consent management platforms and vendorsConsent management makes it easier to establish, dynamically administer, and enforce consumer privacy laws as well as corporate and jurisdictional privacy policies.

A strategy for managing individual permission includes delaying all tracking until enough consent has been granted.

Global Consent Management Services market Scope:



Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 1,218.23 million Segment Covered by Type , By Deployment, End-user, By Region, by Type Covered mobile app and web app By Deployment Covered on-cloud and on-premise End-user Covered large companies and SMEs Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled OneTrust, Quantcast, Cookiebot, iubenda, Trunomi, TrustArc, Crownpeak, Piwik PRO, BigID , and CIVIC, SAP SE

Consent management is the procedure, framework, or collection of requirements that enables clients and patients to select the categories of health information they wish to give their healthcare professionals access to. Customers and patients can also use it to announce their participation in e-health initiatives and to draught consent directives that restrict who have access to their protected health information (PHI), why they have access, and when they have access. Additionally, consent management aids in the establishment, dynamic management, and enforcement of consumer privacy rules as well as organizational and jurisdictional privacy policies.

The market size for web apps segment will increase over the predicted period. Web browsers are required to run web apps. The end user's local machine does not need to be downloaded and installed using this touchpoint. Internet users frequently use web browsers to access numerous websites and do various searches. There are a large number of data points that can be gathered by publishers to assist advertisers in delivering more personalized advertisements to the user.

The GDPR, which mandates that data controllers acquire consent before collecting and using personal information, has made Europe the market leader in the consent management sector. Organizations want to deploy consent management solutions to improve their operations as business transformation continues to expand in Europe. Publishers, advertisers, and consent management service providers can work together under the IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) to provide a common ground for cooperation that can facilitate GDPR compliance.

In order to provide the CCPA with a complete web and mobile app solution, Quantcast and Kochava teamed in February 2020. The partnership's goal is to empower consumers to choose their privacy settings while interacting with companies and publications online or through mobile apps. To its Quantcast Choice web platform, Quantcast has implemented CCPA compatibility.

