AVIO Consulting Team Members Earn MuleSoft Delivery Champions Status

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVIO Consulting today announced team members Kevin King and Chakri Bonthala are among the top ten across the U.S. to have successfully completed the MuleSoft Champions program and passed the final assessment to earn the designation of Delivery Champions. This program is offered on an invitation-only basis to MuleSoft's highest performing consulting partners.

"We are excited to have members of our team earn MuleSoft's Delivery Champions designation," said Mike Slack, VP of Sales and Marketing, AVIO Consulting. "We believe that the program helps our consultants understand and articulate the business value of our best-in-class delivery services. This advanced training equips our technical leaders to evangelize client success across a broad spectrum of stakeholders."

During the delivery champion program, Kevin and Chakri analyzed recent implementations completed by the AVIO team and documented both the technical and business outcomes realized by our clients.

"I had lots of fun creating a very comprehensive and detailed presentation of the technical deliverables we try to accomplish on all of our engagements," said Kevin King, Solution Architect. "It forced me to analyze and communicate many of the aspects of my job that I take for granted as a solution architect."

MuleSoft Delivery Champions are required to have current MuleSoft certifications and real project delivery experience. Through the program they receive access to MuleSoft's cross-functional teams expertise, experience and IP. Instruction is provided to combine MuleSoft best practices and MuleSoft Catalyst IP to ensure clients can design, plan and deliver using MuleSoft.

About AVIO

Founded in 2007, AVIO Consulting focuses on enabling clients to transform their business. AVIO'S singular focus on digital evolution has enabled the company to build an unmatched level of expertise. AVIO's client-first approach and deep technical knowledge has resulted in the firm being recognized as one of the most respected names in digital consulting. AVIO's reputation is built upon assisting clients in defining a vision, delivering innovative projects, and enabling business growth.

Recent growth has led to recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Inc. 5000 List, Consulting Magazine, and the SMU Cox Dallas 100, among others. The company currently has offices in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, and Buenos Aires, to support customers in automotive, manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, software technology, and financial services around the globe.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the leading integration, API, and automation platform, delivers end-to-end automation and orchestrates across all of your systems to deliver connected customer experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com.

