Novateur Venture's Founder and Managing Director, Ali Ardakani, Elected Chair of Life Sciences British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences British Columbia (LSBC) announced Ali Ardakani was elected Chair of the Board of Directors. Ardakani succeeds Scott Phillips, Founder and CEO of StarFish Medical, who served as Chair of the LSBC Board for the past three years.

"I feel privileged to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the British Columbia Life Sciences sector. We have the assets and expertise in British Columbia to stand out globally. Our life sciences sector is strong and diversified, and we are well-positioned to develop a robust and sustainable ecosystem creating lifesaving solutions for patients worldwide," says Ardakani.

Ali Ardakani is the co-founder and managing director of Novateur Ventures, a premier global life science advisory and investment firm. He is also the CEO and co-founder of Optigo Biotherapeutics, and an Associate at Creative Destruction Labs.

"Ali's history of leadership, coupled with his experience advising global life science clients, makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with Ali in advocating for the life sciences community and ensuring life science and health technology organizations continue to thrive in British Columbia," says Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences British Columbia.

British Columbia's life sciences sector is world-renowned and globally recognized in several fields, including antibodies, genomics, medical technology, digital health, nano and precision medicines. There are 2,000 companies in British Columbia employing over 18,000 people working on innovations and research to improve healthcare delivery worldwide.

About Life Sciences British Columbia

Life Sciences British Columbia (LSBC) is a member-based not-for-profit industry association that advocates, supports, and represents BC's life sciences community provincially, nationally, and globally. Through numerous initiatives, LSBC plays a significant role in facilitating investment and collaborations, increasing awareness of BC as a centre for excellence for life sciences, and shaping the sector's trajectory.

About Novateur Ventures

Novateur Ventures is an established life sciences advisory and investment firm with extensive experience related to business development and product development of therapeutics, medical devices and digital health products.

