2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Revolutionizes Build to Rent Coverage

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty continues its thought leadership in the Build to Rent space with the introduction of a first-of-its-kind insurance-backed tenant-occupied structural warranty.

For more than 40 years, 2-10 HBW has been the industry leader in innovation, and new products and services in the new-home space. As the gold standard in the BTR space, 2-10 HBW has tailored its industry-leading products and services to further complement the industry's most-trusted risk-management tools for builders, investors and lessors to address the rapid expansion of the BTR market.

"2-10 HBW is the leader in warranties and has always led the charge in the Build to Rent space, and we continue to be the only structural warranty administrator who can speak fluently to addressing risk in Build to Rent," said Jeanine Jones, 2-10 HBW's Vice President of Business Development. "The developments we've made to 2-10 HBW's industry-leading insurance-backed products and services are specifically tailored to the needs and desires of all builders and investors who want to succeed in Build to Rent, while providing robust protection for lessees that improves their unique experience of single-family living."

"In the United States, one in six new homes is covered by a 2-10 HBW Structural Warranty product," said 2-10 HBW CEO Ryan O'Hara. "With more builders, investors and lessors than ever interacting with the BTR market, 2-10 HBW continues to provide and enhance its unparalleled structural warranty products."

A 2-10 HBW insurance-backed tenant-occupied structural warranty addresses obligations relevant to statutes of repose, helps builders and investors manage risk, and improves the quality of housing and experience of home occupancy.

To learn more, please visit https://www.2-10.com/builders-warranty/build-to-rent/.

About 2-10 HBW

2-10 HBW is the industry-leading administrator of structural warranties and systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based in Denver, 2-10 HBW has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate professionals and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.

Contact Information:

Marc Jacocks

Director of Marketing, B2B

mjacocks@2-10.com

720.747.6008



