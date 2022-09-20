Eloro Resources Intersects 150.47 g Ag eq/t (9.45 g Ag/t, 1.53% Zn, 0.88% Pb and 0.07% Sn) over 441.21m in High-Grade Feeder Zone in Santa Barbara Target Area at the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia

This intersection in hole DSB-30 includes a higher-grade portion grading 209.30 g Ag eq/t (10.06 g Ag/t, 2.76% Zn, 0.98% Pb and 0.07% Sn) over 102.30m. This hole has the longest continuously mineralized intersection obtained in drilling thus far.



TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from twenty-one (21) diamond drill holes from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Five (5) surface holes (DSB-28 to DSB-30, DSB-32 and DHK-25) tested the high-grade feeder zone in Santa Barbara which was also tested by two (2) underground holes (DSBU-09 and DSBU-011). Six (6) holes (DSB-16 to DSB-19, DSB-23 and DSB-27) tested the northwest extension of Santa Barbara. Eight (8) holes (DPC-04 to DPC-08 and DPC-10 to DPC-12) are reported for the Porco area. Five surface drills are focused on completing drilling in the Santa Barbara Resource Definition Drilling Area and its extension to the south-southeast. This press release also outlines a major update on the geophysical surveys which have greatly expanded the higher-grade feeder area target zone to the south-southeast.

Overall, the Company has completed 74,782m in 113 drill holes to-date at Iska Iska, including five holes in progress, as shown in Figure 1. Tables 1 to 3 list significant assay results for the drill holes reported. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades are as outlined in the July 18, 2022 press release. Table 4 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights for each major target area are as follows:

Santa Barbara High Grade Feeder Zone Definition Drilling.

Drilling continues to expand the extent of the high-grade feeder zone at Santa Barbara, especially to the south-southeast. New borehole geophysical data have significantly expanded the strike length of this important high-grade zone. The highly conductive zones correlate very well with previously released high grade drill intersections, as described below. The conductivity data from boreholes have extended the high-grade feeder zone a further 250m along strike to the south-southeast. The 3D inverse magnetic model which correlates very strongly with the conductive zone suggests that the high-grade feeder zone may extend across the entire caldera for as much as a further 1 km along strike. The definition drill program has now been modified to sectionally drill this highly prospective extension, with the intention of defining a major open pittable mineral resource in the valley of the caldera.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro said: “The results presented in this press release, combined with the enhanced geological and geophysical interpretation, show the continuing expansion of the already extensive Iska Iska high-grade mineralized system, which has a potential strike length of at least 2km. The new data demonstrate excellent potential to outline a major open pittable deposit in the valley of the Iska Iska caldera. As a result, the estimated completion date for the maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource has been pushed back to the end of Q1 2023 to provide additional time to drill-test this important target. We thank both ALS and AHK laboratories for greatly reducing our backlog of samples over the last several months, enabling us to report the results from a large number of holes in this release.”

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo. Eloro’s Executive Vice President, Exploration commented: “We are continuing our definition diamond drill program with five surface rigs focusing on the south-southeastern extension of the high-grade feeder zone. As each drill hole is completed, we survey the hole using a pole-dipole IP array down the hole as well as cross hole measurements using current in surrounding holes. Our borehole IP team from McKeown Exploration Services, which is supervised by our Chief Geophysicist Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo., works closely with our drill contractor Leduc Drilling to allow holes to a 1000m depth to be surveyed efficiently. This has greatly enhanced our geophysical program and has led to the tremendous geophysical model disclosed in this press release. We continue to get numerous and extensive mineralized intersections in all our holes as outlined below. In addition, we now know that the DPC series of holes in the Porco area are mainly just on the edge of the massive conductive zone and magnetic susceptibility high that goes through the Porco area at a deeper level.”

Significant results from five (5) additional surface drill holes and two underground holes testing the high-grade feeder zone at Santa Barbara are as follows:

Hole DSB-30, drilled to the SW at -60° across the centre of the current high grade feeder zone, intersected 150.47 g Ag eq/t (9.45 g Ag/t, 1.53% Zn and 0.88% Pb) over 441.21m from 28.70m to 469.91m, including a higher-grade portion grading 209.30 g Ag eq/t (10.06 g Ag/t, 2.76% Zn and 0.98% Pb) over 102.30m from 80.05m to 182.35m . This is the longest continuous mineralized intersection obtained in drilling at Iska Iska thus far. Overall, 67% of this 909.85m long hole contains reportable intersections which collectively average 133.49 g Ag eq/t

drilled to the SW at -60° across the centre of the current high grade feeder zone, intersected from 28.70m to 469.91m, including a higher-grade portion grading from 80.05m to 182.35m This is the longest continuous mineralized intersection obtained in drilling at Iska Iska thus far. Hole DSB-32, drilled on-section at -60 ° to the southeast of hole DSB-30 intersected 185.94 g Ag eq/t (44.55 g Ag/t, 0.57% Pb, 0.14% Cu and 0.25% Sn) over 135.15m from 0.00 to 135.15m, including a higher-grade section of 277.34 g Ag eq/t (78.12 g Ag/t, 0.09 g Au/t, 1.01% Pb, 0.27% Cu and 0.33% Sn) over 66.04m from 45.13m to 111.17m.

drilled on-section at -60 to the southeast of hole DSB-30 intersected from 0.00 to 135.15m, including a higher-grade section of from 45.13m to 111.17m. Hole DSB-29 , collared at surface to test the southeast extension of the high-grade feeder system, was drilled to the SW at -60° and intersected multiple intersections including: 108.31 g Ag/t (14.31 g Ag/t, 0.08 g Au/t, 0.81% Zn, 0.40% Pb and 0.08% Sn) over 110.40m from 320.94 to 431.34m, including a higher-grade portion of 174.81 g Ag/t (18.66 g Ag/t, 0.17 g Au/t, 1.43% Zn and 0.88% Pb) over 36.06m from 334.66m to 370.72m

, collared at surface to test the southeast extension of the high-grade feeder system, was drilled to the SW at -60° and intersected multiple intersections including: Hole DSB-28 , located approximately 100m northwest of DSB-29, collared at surface to test the high-grade feeder system, was drilled to the SW at -60° and intersected multiple intersections including: 98.98 g Ag/t (4.41 g Ag/t, 1.16% Zn and 0.49% Pb) over 96.51m from 39.49 to 136.00m, including a higher-grade portion of 220.47 g Ag/t (2.99 g Ag/t, 2.68% Zn, 1.13% Pb and 0.11% Sn) over 16.52m from 74.20m to 90.72m, 94.39 g Ag eq/t (5.49 g Ag/t, 1.36% Zn and 0.31% Pb) over 90.18m from 163.17m to 253.35m, and 83.44 g Ag eq/t (31.12 g Ag/t, 0.10 g Au/t, 0.27% Zn and 0.23%Pb) over 86.32m from 455.52m to 541.84m including higher-grade portions of 278.75 g Ag eq/t ( 56.42 g Ag/t, 0.23 g Au/t, 0.83% Zn, 2.38% Pb and 0.22 Sn) over 6.06m from 458.57 to 464.63m and 197.15 g Ag eq/t ( 136.45 g Ag/t, 0.22 g Au/t, 0.39% Zn, 0.11% Pb and 0.04 Sn) over 10.59m from 520.85 to 531.44m. Overall, 55% of the overall length of this 831.80m long hole yielded reportable intersections, which collectively average 83.69 g Ag eq/t .

, located approximately 100m northwest of DSB-29, collared at surface to test the high-grade feeder system, was drilled to the SW at -60° and intersected multiple intersections including:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a99bfe9-a783-49ac-90c4-a23bef1e5a75

Major Extension of Santa Barbara High Grade Feeder Zone.

As noted above, new borehole geophysical data have significantly expanded the strike length of the important high-grade feeder zone at Santa Barbara. The highly conductive zones correlate very well with previously released high grade drill intersections. Figure 2 is a NW-SE longitudinal section showing the geophysical results in the Santa Barbara high grade feeder zone. Based on current data, this feeder zone has a potential overall strike length of at least 2km. Figure 3 is a view looking south across the Iska Iska caldera valley and Figure 4 shows the conductivity model in the same view as Figure 3.

Eloro’s Chief Geophysicist, Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. commented: “The geophysical measurements of the most recent boreholes have contributed to a clear picture extending the mineralization south-southeastwards from the mineralization reported in Eloro’s July 18, 2022 press release. Where we have borehole IP and conductivity data a conductive core of mineralization extends to the south-southeast for 250m. This conductive core is contained within a broad volume of elevated chargeability that reflects disseminated mineralization. The geophysical correlation is open at depth and to the east where it is only limited by the distribution of drill holes for the borehole IP measurements. A strong correlation of mineralization with both conductivity and magnetic susceptibility extends toward the south-southeast and likely continues for a further kilometer or more at depth where the magnetic susceptibility model indicates an extension but where we do not yet have any conductivity data other than for DPC-08 and DPC-09. Conductivity data for DPC-09 show that this south-directed hole is tangential to a strong off-hole conductivity just to the west. This conductivity anomaly merges with the magnetic susceptibility model showing that the Santa Barbara high grade feeder zone extends deep beneath the known Porco mineralization.“

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/083a6d95-30ed-40d8-bf8d-300a6b3be0a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4061dd1-8d77-47b9-9a22-b310d8f54ec0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ff03a7d-b591-4e32-9ec0-49d4dba57c74

Reinterpretation and Significance of Drilling in the Porco Area.

Results for eight (8) diamond drill holes that tested the magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the Porco area are summarized in Table 2. Locations of these holes are shown on Figure 1. Holes DPC-04, DPC-05 and DPC-06 were drilled from the Porco radial drill platform. Hole DPC-07 was drilled at an azimuth of 235° at -60° across the gap area between the Porco and Central Breccia pipes. Holes DPC-08 (Az 235°, -65°), DPC-10 (Az 225°, -70°) and DPC-11-12 (both Az 235°, -70°) were drilled from the access road to the Porco radial platform. Results from DPC-09 (Az 180°, -75°) were previously released on June 14, 2022. Highlights are as follows:

Hole DPC-10 returned 38 reportable intersections including 268.41 g Ag eq/t (30.31 g Ag/t, 2.22% Zn, 1.19% Pb and 0.16% Sn) over 17.88m from 253.77 to 271.65m and 185.50 g Ag eq/t (4.18 g Ag/t, 1.15% Zn, 0.92% Pb and 0.17% Sn) over 5.98m from 193.65 to 199.63m.

returned reportable intersections including from 253.77 to 271.65m and from 193.65 to 199.63m. Hole DPC-11 returned 29 reportable intersections including 126.42 g Ag eq/t (5.09 g Ag/t, 1.77% Zn and 0.13% Pb) over 16.46m from 392.40 to 408.86m, 171.01 g Ag eq/t (16.34 g Ag/t, 0.16 g Au/t, 2.14% Zn and 0.81% Pb) over 8.93m from 241.07 to 250.00m and 595.23 g Ag eq/t (50.32 g Ag/t, 0.48 g Au/t, 8.67% Zn and 1.09% Pb) over 2.99m from 364.47 to 367.46m.

returned reportable intersections including from 392.40 to 408.86m, from 241.07 to 250.00m and from 364.47 to 367.46m. Hole DPC-12 returned 26 reportable intersections including 239.74 g Ag eq/t (58.26 g Ag/t, 2.49% Zn and 1.58% Pb) over 2.96m from 410.66 to 413.62m, 132.46 g Ag eq/t (25.58 g Ag/t, 1.57% Zn and 0.30% Pb) over 3.03m from 761.22 to 764.25m and 72.26 g Ag eq/t (13.73 g Ag/t, 0.87% Zn and 0.06% Pb) over 14.85m from 884.40 to 899.25m.

returned reportable intersections including from 410.66 to 413.62m, from 761.22 to 764.25m and from 884.40 to 899.25m. Hole DPC-08 returned 14 reportable intersections including: 281.64 g Ag eq/t (15.34 g Ag/t, 0.44 g Au/t, 3.51% Zn, 0.77% Pb and 0.17% Cu) over 2.87m from 77.43m to 80.30m, 140.31 g Ag eq/t (9.07 g Ag/t, 2.14% Zn and 0.61% Pb) over 3.03m from 149.20m to 152.23m, 134.34 g Ag eq/t (6.40 g Ag/t, 2.27% Zn and 0.33% Pb) over 4.56m from 237.84m to 242.40m, and 125.58 g Ag eq/t (5.55 g Ag/t, 0.29 g Au/t, 1.15% Zn and 0.13% Pb) over 9.02m from 443.40m to 452.42m.

returned 14 reportable intersections including: Hole DPC-07 returned 13 reportable intersections including 286.53 g Ag eq/t (59.08 g Ag/t, 0.37 g Au/t, 1.80% Zn, 0.14% Pb 0.19% Cu and 0.20% Sn) over 3.00m from 587.12 to 590.12m and 158.27 g Ag eq/t (10.41 g Ag/t, 2.51% Zn and 0.09% Pb) over 4.51m from 681.95 to 686.46m.

returned reportable intersections including from 587.12 to 590.12m and from 681.95 to 686.46m. Hole DPC-06 in the radial drill platform returned 11 reportable intersections including: 122.34 g Ag eq/t (4.66 g Ag/t, 2.16% Zn and 0.16% Pb) over 16.43m from 156.01m to 172.44m, 134.13 g Ag eq/t (9.37 g Ag/t, 2.11% Zn and 0.31% Pb) over 7.46m from 215.92 to 223.38, 277.57 g Ag eq/t (50.31 g Ag/t, 3.44% Zn and 1.41% Pb) over 6.03m from 133.55 to 139.58m , and 447.07 g Ag eq/t (4.10 g Ag/t, 0.91% Zn and 3.37% Pb) over 4.41m from 248.95 to 253.36m.

in the radial drill platform returned reportable intersections including:

All the Porco holes reported in this release are on the margins of the conductive/magnetic anomalies, hence the presence of widespread higher-grade mineralization on the edge of these anomalies is very encouraging. Further drilling will be carried out to test the core of the geophysical anomalies in these areas.

Surface Diamond Drilling, Northwest Extension, Santa Barbara.

Results for six (6) diamond drill holes that tested the potential northwest extension of the Santa Barbara zone are summarized in Table 1. Locations of these holes are shown on Figure 1. Holes from southeast to northwest are DSB-23, DSB-18 and DSB-19 on the same section, DSB-17, DSB-27 and the northwesternmost hole DSB-16, which collectively cover a strike length of approximately 600m. Highlights are as follows:

Hole DSB-23 returned 27 reportable intersections including: 186.67 g Ag eq/t (152.91 g Ag/t, 0.13% Pb and 0.19% Cu) over 6.35m from 264.27m to 270.62m, 122.44 g Ag eq/t (22.28 g Ag/t, 0.22 g Au/t, 0.31% Zn, 0.12% Cu and 0.10% Sn) over 33.11m from 598.13m to 631.24m, 195.93 g Ag eq/t (38.19 g Ag/t, 0.40 g Au/t, 0.12% Zn, 0.22% Cu and 0.19% Sn) over 11.69m from 613.50m to 625.19m, and 97.91 g Ag eq/t (13.29 g Ag/t, 0.16 g Au/t, 0.12% Cu and 0.10% Sn) over 21.16m from 655.17m to 676.33m including a higher-grade section of 153.20 g Ag eq/t (22.87 g Ag/t, 0.32 g Au/t, 0.17% Cu and 0.15% Sn) over 7.66m from 668.67m to 676.33m.

returned 27 reportable intersections including: Hole DSB-18 returned 32 reportable intersections including 144.53 g Ag eq/t (36.49 g Ag/t, 0.88% Zn, 0.98% Pb and 0.13% Cu) over 17.96m from 243.40 to 261.36m and 71.49 g Ag/t (3.49 g Ag/t, 0.22 g Au/t and 0.09% Sn) over 33.88m from 401.8m to 435.68m.

returned reportable intersections including from 243.40 to 261.36m and from 401.8m to 435.68m. Hole DSB-19 returned 12 reportable intersections including 202.55 g Ag eq/t (10.56 g Ag/t, 0.47% Zn, 0.57% Pb and 0.25% Sn) over 16.52m from 247.28m to 263.80m and 128.74 g Ag eq/t (4.33 g Ag/t, 1.32% Zn and 0.58% Pb) over 13.38m from 217.37m to 230.75m.

returned reportable intersections including from 247.28m to 263.80m and from 217.37m to 230.75m. Hole DSB-17 returned 40 reportable intersections including: 76.59 g Ag eq/t (15.61 g Ag/t, 0.16% Cu and 0.09% Sn) over 85.31m from 80.00m to 165.31m, 479.42 g Ag eq/t (5.19 g Ag/t, 0.11% Cu and 1.18% Sn) over 11.82m from 330.66m to 342.48, 85.69 g Ag eq/t (4.73 g Ag/t and 0.68 g Au/t) over 12.11m from 457.44m to 269.55m, and 127.35 g Ag eq/t (30.61 g Ag/t, 0.23 g Au/t, 0.14% Cu and 0.13% Sn) over 18.14m from 624.82m to 642.96m including a higher-grade section of 410.38 g Ag eq/t (106.47 g Ag/t, 0.51 g Au/t, 0.52% Cu and 0.47% Sn) over 3.01m from 639.95m to 642.96m.

returned 40 reportable intersections including: Hole DSB-27 returned 7 reportable intersections including 380.33 g Ag eq/t (9.00 g Ag/t, 0.86% Zn, 0.54% Pb and 0.80% Sn) over 1.54m from 130.56m to 132.10m, 143.69 g Ag eq/t (12.00 g Ag/t, 0.30 g Au/t, 1.04% Zn and 0.11% Sn) over 1.50m from 515.37 to 516.87m and 179.30 g Ag eq/t (55.00 g Ag/t, 0.14 g Au/t, 0.22% Cu and 0.20% Sn) over 1.48m from 675.93 to 677.41m.

returned 7 reportable intersections including from 130.56m to 132.10m, from 515.37 to 516.87m and from 675.93 to 677.41m. Hole DSB-16, the northernmost hole returned 20 reportable intersections including 123.03 g Ag eq/t (15.26 g Ag/t, 0.82% Zn and 0.23% Cu) over 3.01m from 188.42m to 191.43m, 113.45 g Ag eq/t (15.13 g Ag/t, 0.52% Zn, 0.12% Cu and 0.11% Sn) over 6.03m from 462.67m to 468.70m, and 96.41 g Ag eq/t (20.64 g Ag/t, 0.15% Cu and 0.13% Sn) over 4.60m from 639.80m to 644.40m.



Table 1: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at September 20, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE SURFACE DIAMOND DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-30 10.62 22.76 12.14 14.47 0.04 0.01 0.16 0.01 0.05 0.009 0.001 47.22 28.70 469.91 441.21 9.45 0.07 1.53 0.88 0.02 0.07 0.004 0.009 150.47 Incl. 80.05 182.35 102.30 10.06 0.02 2.76 0.98 0.03 0.07 0.002 0.015 209.30 Incl. 220.10 275.75 55.65 11.87 0.09 1.79 1.69 0.03 0.08 0.006 0.018 200.61 Incl. 308.72 344.72 36.00 6.51 0.10 2.31 1.73 0.04 0.15 0.011 0.011 249.57 477.45 489.73 12.28 30.78 0.15 0.14 0.36 0.03 0.21 0.007 0.001 149.09 494.28 501.77 7.49 7.36 0.01 1.09 0.14 0.01 0.10 0.001 0.005 105.73 516.82 554.60 37.78 43.86 0.07 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.008 0.001 95.16 569.68 581.78 12.10 11.08 0.02 0.14 0.02 0.01 0.14 0.001 0.001 76.82 598.42 613.45 15.03 26.06 0.04 0.39 0.07 0.01 0.16 0.003 0.001 113.36 622.55 651.13 28.58 8.27 0.01 0.52 0.12 0.01 0.09 0.001 0.002 76.40 658.77 670.66 11.89 5.29 0.02 0.35 0.05 0.01 0.07 0.001 0.002 53.39 682.70 691.65 8.95 17.65 0.02 0.42 0.05 0.00 0.06 0.014 0.002 70.40 703.64 709.70 6.06 19.00 0.08 0.06 0.01 0.07 0.31 0.021 0.001 160.63 723.23 726.28 3.05 7.07 0.46 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.06 0.005 0.001 77.99 733.87 735.38 1.51 35.00 0.04 0.06 0.01 0.36 0.39 0.109 0.001 255.55 780.80 785.26 4.46 3.64 0.40 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.005 0.001 62.60 794.38 797.38 3.00 1.00 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.16 0.001 0.001 65.53 803.34 804.86 1.52 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.22 0.003 0.001 96.30 894.77 896.27 1.50 10.00 0.09 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.06 0.035 0.001 57.35 905.27 909.85 4.58 2.64 0.01 0.83 0.14 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.003 60.64

Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites, it is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.

Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows: (Prices updated as of July 21, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US (per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $607.00 1.0000 Sn $23.55 0.0589 Zn $2.98 0.0046 Pb $1.92 0.0032 Au $54,932.80 79.7221 Cu $7.00 0.0134 Bi $12.76 0.0177 Cd $5.50 0.0076

In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume “Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia” by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.

Table 1 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq** g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-32 0.00 135.15 135.15 44.55 0.07 0.09 0.57 0.14 0.25 0.0033 0.002 185.94 Incl. 45.13 111.17 66.04 78.12 0.09 0.01 1.01 0.27 0.33 0.0040 0.003 277.34 181.48 186.06 4.58 6.93 0.05 0.64 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.0037 0.001 56.48 196.53 201.05 4.52 1.79 0.26 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.0529 0.001 57.35 205.58 207.02 1.44 3.40 0.03 0.23 0.04 0.02 0.08 0.0160 0.001 54.18 226.48 227.95 1.47 5.00 0.02 0.35 1.00 0.02 0.05 0.0050 0.001 77.16 245.08 255.63 10.55 8.06 0.03 0.51 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.0040 0.001 56.97 266.12 275.10 8.98 4.35 0.06 0.24 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.0096 0.001 56.42 281.15 284.09 2.94 1.30 0.01 0.53 0.12 0.02 0.05 0.0030 0.002 56.04 314.11 324.60 10.49 16.12 0.03 0.16 0.00 0.04 0.05 0.0064 0.001 51.51 328.89 331.88 2.99 16.38 0.07 0.30 0.00 0.05 0.05 0.0153 0.001 65.91 334.88 337.89 3.01 16.53 0.02 0.29 0.00 0.05 0.04 0.0115 0.001 57.87 357.07 358.53 1.46 35.90 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.0120 0.001 71.92 369.06 370.55 1.49 73.20 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.01 0.0060 0.001 88.21 390.05 403.54 13.51 5.52 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.15 0.0129 0.001 77.95 408.08 409.54 1.46 4.00 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.0090 0.001 50.70 444.37 445.90 1.53 7.20 0.10 0.13 0.02 0.95 0.21 0.2010 0.001 257.04 472.97 474.42 1.45 4.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.31 0.0010 0.001 124.51 483.52 485.05 1.53 3.40 0.10 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.0010 0.001 51.50 486.58 488.12 1.54 1.60 0.01 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.14 0.0010 0.001 61.19 552.02 553.52 1.50 13.90 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.11 0.10 0.0160 0.001 70.77 556.52 559.51 2.99 6.31 0.01 0.07 0.01 0.12 0.11 0.0145 0.001 70.47 609.66 611.17 1.51 7.80 0.06 0.23 0.12 0.00 0.06 0.0010 0.001 51.43 656.13 657.63 1.50 4.60 0.40 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.0050 0.001 52.58 683.40 684.90 1.50 11.20 0.01 0.44 0.35 0.11 0.09 0.0010 0.001 91.85 702.91 704.38 1.47 2.10 0.85 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.0150 0.001 88.37 897.93 908.50 10.57 3.88 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.30 0.01 0.1522 0.001 78.45 911.45 916.00 4.55 2.58 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.25 0.01 0.0989 0.001 57.20 920.64 922.16 1.52 1.60 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.0180 0.001 52.14 923.68 925.22 1.54 2.50 0.03 0.52 0.00 0.25 0.00 0.0030 0.001 61.10





Table 1 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-29 0.00 14.10 14.10 23.68 0.06 0.00 0.26 0.01 0.10 0.007 0.001 78.83 93.18 97.62 4.44 4.64 0.03 1.35 0.18 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.008 83.20 109.60 118.70 9.10 4.48 0.01 1.01 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.003 68.14 121.76 123.26 1.50 6.00 0.01 1.20 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.002 78.70 127.81 129.32 1.51 6.00 0.02 1.08 0.21 0.00 0.00 0.002 0.001 68.76 144.33 147.31 2.98 2.98 0.03 1.03 0.14 0.04 0.00 0.001 0.002 66.13 153.25 191.00 37.75 4.53 0.04 1.13 0.17 0.01 0.00 0.002 0.003 72.73 Incl. 169.88 174.44 4.56 14.67 0.21 2.57 0.45 0.08 0.00 0.011 0.009 187.84 197.07 209.14 12.07 3.11 0.02 1.17 0.21 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.003 71.50 225.70 244.00 18.30 20.05 0.11 2.18 1.00 0.05 0.04 0.007 0.008 191.20 Incl. 225.70 234.90 9.20 37.88 0.18 3.35 1.78 0.10 0.07 0.013 0.013 315.40 253.00 278.68 25.68 5.28 0.01 1.17 0.43 0.02 0.05 0.001 0.004 98.28 310.32 311.80 1.48 8.00 0.03 1.21 0.36 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.005 105.55 320.94 431.34 110.40 14.31 0.08 0.81 0.40 0.01 0.08 0.002 0.004 108.31 Incl. 334.66 370.72 36.06 18.66 0.17 1.43 0.88 0.01 0.10 0.003 0.007 174.81 445.63 504.49 58.86 13.32 0.22 0.44 0.04 0.01 0.06 0.002 0.001 80.18 521.10 525.70 4.60 5.67 0.01 0.63 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.001 0.001 67.17 561.15 562.60 1.45 5.00 0.04 0.91 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.002 62.48 586.31 587.78 1.47 12.00 0.06 0.83 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.039 0.001 70.39 596.84 599.82 2.98 22.36 0.12 0.34 0.04 0.01 0.02 0.051 0.001 72.72 611.86 613.40 1.54 5.00 0.01 0.98 0.46 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.003 76.63 634.60 645.30 10.70 7.13 0.03 0.24 0.14 0.01 0.12 0.003 0.001 73.89 666.32 679.95 13.63 11.90 0.06 0.49 0.08 0.01 0.11 0.092 0.002 106.53 707.22 714.77 7.55 8.59 0.01 1.00 0.13 0.01 0.03 0.004 0.004 77.61 749.54 751.03 1.49 10.00 0.01 1.49 0.09 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.008 109.33 757.06 758.58 1.52 2.00 0.01 1.29 0.16 0.02 0.01 0.002 0.005 79.93 785.57 787.07 1.50 15.00 0.02 2.02 0.51 0.01 0.34 0.001 0.013 265.39 799.10 800.60 1.50 1.00 0.65 0.36 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.068 0.001 101.97 809.56 814.02 4.46 2.46 0.98 0.39 0.08 0.01 0.01 0.034 0.001 125.91 823.11 836.58 13.47 4.41 0.19 0.38 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.020 0.002 59.64 847.11 875.87 28.76 9.82 0.22 0.16 0.09 0.07 0.03 0.019 0.001 63.48 880.40 881.88 1.48 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.17 0.002 0.001 79.70 954.12 982.40 28.28 6.23 0.08 0.36 0.21 0.03 0.09 0.004 0.001 78.38 993.01 995.96 2.95 2.02 0.13 0.22 0.21 0.02 0.06 0.033 0.001 64.88 1011.10 1021.57 10.47 52.14 0.04 0.11 0.20 0.04 0.09 0.011 0.001 111.05 1086.26 1087.79 1.53 16.00 0.05 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.003 0.001 52.50 1102.83 1104.34 1.51 15.00 0.06 0.32 0.02 0.08 0.05 0.007 0.001 64.79 1125.41 1127.00 1.59 42.00 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.013 0.001 56.70

Table 1 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-28 0.00 24.10 24.10 13.97 0.02 0.01 0.18 0.01 0.05 0.003 0.001 44.83 39.49 136.00 96.51 4.41 0.02 1.16 0.49 0.03 0.04 0.002 0.008 98.98 Incl. 74.20 90.72 16.52 2.99 0.02 2.68 1.13 0.03 0.11 0.006 0.018 220.47 142.02 146.66 4.64 0.66 0.01 0.86 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.007 54.06 163.17 253.35 90.18 5.49 0.05 1.36 0.31 0.01 0.01 0.003 0.004 94.39 262.40 263.91 1.51 2.00 0.01 0.82 0.85 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.003 80.45 269.92 272.97 3.05 3.54 0.02 0.85 0.32 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.002 61.67 275.96 277.48 1.52 7.00 0.01 2.29 0.69 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.006 147.23 283.45 287.97 4.52 2.01 0.02 1.15 0.33 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.002 72.93 307.50 339.32 31.82 6.50 0.12 1.11 0.29 0.01 0.02 0.002 0.004 89.74 357.49 388.91 31.42 2.05 0.17 0.83 0.13 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.002 72.64 Incl. 371.07 376.87 5.80 2.01 0.83 1.03 0.23 0.00 0.07 0.005 0.001 163.61 401.03 408.52 7.49 2.00 0.04 0.94 0.27 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.001 71.60 413.12 419.17 6.05 2.51 0.08 0.69 0.29 0.00 0.03 0.001 0.001 64.41 423.84 428.51 4.67 2.34 0.01 0.81 0.23 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.002 59.83 440.42 443.40 2.98 5.00 0.01 0.94 0.24 0.00 0.03 0.001 0.001 72.29 455.52 541.84 86.32 31.12 0.10 0.27 0.23 0.01 0.05 0.002 0.001 83.44 Incl. 458.57 464.63 6.06 56.42 0.23 0.83 2.38 0.01 0.22 0.002 0.002 278.75 Incl. 520.85 531.44 10.59 136.45 0.22 0.39 0.11 0.03 0.04 0.003 0.001 197.15 564.39 578.00 13.61 60.40 0.01 0.09 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.001 79.07 581.04 582.59 1.55 2.00 0.01 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.14 0.001 0.001 63.44 587.07 588.58 1.51 10.00 0.01 1.32 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.006 98.38 620.44 638.58 18.14 11.66 0.03 0.70 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.007 0.003 78.79 650.68 653.75 3.07 3.98 0.01 0.98 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.004 70.00 700.45 707.98 7.53 4.22 0.01 0.63 0.11 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.001 50.83 715.42 719.92 4.50 7.30 0.01 0.49 0.23 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.001 55.63 824.14 831.80 7.66 2.01 0.16 0.19 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.015 0.001 52.98

Table 1 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DHK-25 6.65 41.14 34.49 34.30 0.03 1.14 0.86 0.04 0.01 0.006 0.006 129.99 Incl. 23.05 30.71 7.66 48.35 0.02 2.04 1.40 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.010 200.48 68.37 69.88 1.51 45.00 0.05 3.78 1.01 0.04 0.02 0.011 0.014 282.41 80.40 81.90 1.50 2.00 0.01 1.18 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.009 69.07 119.40 120.92 1.52 5.00 0.01 0.91 0.12 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.003 59.80 134.48 136.00 1.52 10.00 0.01 1.51 0.29 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.004 100.81 151.05 152.55 1.50 9.00 0.17 1.95 0.33 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.005 141.98 182.80 185.80 3.00 0.75 5.19 0.67 0.12 0.02 0.01 0.025 0.002 519.34 203.86 212.89 9.03 1.08 0.01 0.85 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.001 47.79 217.40 218.92 1.52 2.00 0.01 0.89 0.70 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.003 70.82 221.90 223.40 1.50 3.00 0.01 1.00 0.33 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 67.05 226.48 227.98 1.50 8.00 0.01 2.51 0.49 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.012 152.28 238.54 240.04 1.50 15.00 0.04 2.11 0.47 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.006 147.62 244.53 246.04 1.51 6.00 0.08 0.87 0.39 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.004 75.05 250.61 252.10 1.49 7.00 0.05 1.24 0.62 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.007 100.96 268.57 270.08 1.51 5.00 0.01 0.95 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.004 56.21 286.63 289.58 2.95 6.49 0.01 1.47 0.25 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.004 91.91 321.12 349.64 28.52 15.79 0.01 1.77 0.43 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.005 123.25 Incl. 321.12 334.64 13.52 23.12 0.01 2.94 0.63 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.009 197.65 366.29 388.95 22.66 23.37 0.01 1.45 0.81 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.005 129.94 Incl. 366.29 373.85 7.56 42.53 0.02 3.35 1.72 0.02 0.05 0.001 0.012 286.76 397.98 400.99 3.01 4.51 0.01 1.22 0.19 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 76.94 410.06 420.47 10.41 5.79 0.02 1.62 0.34 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.006 108.03 446.08 458.18 12.10 4.46 0.01 1.26 0.28 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.005 83.28 474.67 476.21 1.54 8.00 0.03 3.20 0.61 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.012 203.02 486.75 489.76 3.01 0.75 0.01 1.25 0.19 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.004 71.96 503.40 507.90 4.50 0.67 0.01 2.00 0.43 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.004 119.35 515.40 516.90 1.50 2.00 0.01 0.96 0.28 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.003 62.70 524.50 528.98 4.48 0.67 0.01 0.89 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 55.64 542.50 554.61 12.11 0.56 0.01 0.89 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.002 54.57 565.27 571.39 6.12 1.50 0.01 1.00 0.24 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 66.45 581.94 583.42 1.48 0.50 0.01 1.64 0.43 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.006 97.28 595.30 616.14 20.84 2.63 0.03 1.35 0.24 0.00 0.01 0.006 0.002 85.88 620.65 623.60 2.95 2.00 0.01 0.74 0.15 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.001 56.38 628.15 629.66 1.51 4.00 0.61 0.65 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.015 0.002 98.42 638.67 646.10 7.43 19.97 0.19 0.31 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.028 0.001 69.20 659.65 662.59 2.94 0.75 0.27 0.50 0.06 0.03 0.00 0.001 0.001 56.39 671.69 677.71 6.02 10.62 0.01 1.54 0.35 0.03 0.05 0.001 0.006 119.89 691.24 701.69 10.45 11.55 0.01 1.06 0.28 0.00 0.02 0.001 0.002 83.43 704.61 706.11 1.50 19.00 0.02 0.36 0.32 0.00 0.06 0.001 0.001 71.05 721.09 751.18 30.09 9.74 0.12 0.45 0.28 0.02 0.03 0.002 0.001 65.12 767.70 769.30 1.60 0.50 0.63 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.001 61.99 889.43 890.92 1.49 23.00 0.11 0.01 0.01 0.12 0.12 0.010 0.001 95.68 949.83 951.34 1.51 10.00 0.09 1.19 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.046 0.001 99.34 1011.68 1013.20 1.52 6.00 0.04 1.29 0.10 0.11 0.07 0.135 0.003 143.17 1019.27 1020.79 1.52 1.00 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.01 0.298 0.001 76.61 1042.13 1043.63 1.50 39.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.08 0.02 0.169 0.001 96.80 1058.87 1060.40 1.53 4.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.18 0.01 0.214 0.001 77.41 1080.00 1081.56 1.56 3.00 0.05 0.02 0.01 0.22 0.01 0.139 0.001 66.89 1102.78 1107.33 4.55 4.01 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.28 0.01 0.096 0.001 64.69 1119.26 1120.75 1.49 2.00 0.01 0.06 0.02 0.16 0.03 0.077 0.001 53.03 1132.78 1135.96 3.18 7.25 0.02 0.35 1.05 0.24 0.05 0.025 0.001 112.55 1152.47 1154.00 1.53 3.00 0.54 0.05 0.01 0.15 0.01 0.029 0.001 81.42



Table 2: Significant Results, Underground Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource

Definition Target Area as at September 20, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE UNDERGROUND DIAMOND DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSBU-11 0.00 128.33 128.33 14.93 0.05 0.44 0.68 0.07 0.06 0.002 0.004 96.24 134.45 135.96 1.51 0.50 0.01 1.38 0.19 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.003 82.16 143.51 184.42 40.91 2.38 0.04 0.82 0.40 0.02 0.04 0.002 0.003 75.55 193.46 207.12 4.65 3.67 0.03 1.35 0.61 0.02 0.04 0.001 0.007 109.60 217.80 225.41 7.61 7.57 0.21 1.56 0.30 0.02 0.04 0.001 0.005 132.41 232.86 252.50 19.64 4.42 0.70 0.68 0.08 0.02 0.04 0.005 0.002 121.87 260.03 263.16 3.13 13.47 0.07 0.28 0.34 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.002 55.46 270.60 290.18 19.58 17.01 0.24 1.11 0.51 0.02 0.14 0.002 0.005 167.84 297.72 314.10 16.38 3.11 0.76 0.27 0.06 0.01 0.05 0.008 0.001 106.61 322.94 340.66 17.72 18.40 0.36 0.92 0.40 0.01 0.08 0.012 0.005 145.61 351.22 352.82 1.60 11.00 0.02 0.87 0.43 0.01 0.03 0.002 0.004 81.85 366.26 381.59 15.33 22.40 0.01 0.28 0.10 0.02 0.11 0.001 0.001 86.41 389.18 403.98 14.80 19.85 0.42 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.006 0.001 77.40 419.08 420.59 1.51 16.00 0.22 0.33 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.002 0.001 62.68 426.65 428.15 1.50 22.00 0.02 0.33 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.001 0.001 56.23 431.18 432.68 1.50 24.00 0.10 0.36 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.001 61.39 449.27 624.03 174.76 15.76 0.05 0.55 0.13 0.01 0.08 0.001 0.002 85.35 629.80 631.14 1.34 3.00 0.02 0.54 0.04 0.01 0.07 0.001 0.001 61.91 637.03 654.13 17.10 8.95 0.04 0.71 0.20 0.01 0.04 0.002 0.002 70.71 660.17 661.70 1.53 3.00 0.01 1.00 0.09 0.00 0.06 0.001 0.004 79.57 675.26 750.25 74.99 8.00 0.20 1.68 0.23 0.01 0.04 0.019 0.006 138.03 761.31 762.74 1.43 1.00 0.01 1.03 0.09 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.002 63.70 766.20 769.20 3.00 1.50 0.03 0.95 0.08 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.003 62.80 780.70 785.64 4.94 2.60 0.01 0.85 0.09 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.001 56.90 DSBU-09 0.00 48.34 48.34 46.93 0.19 0.23 0.56 0.13 0.08 0.007 0.004 140.75 Incl. 22.78 39.31 16.53 112.29 0.44 0.01 0.73 0.26 0.07 0.008 0.001 235.56 72.35 75.33 2.98 1.50 0.02 1.02 0.14 0.02 0.02 0.002 0.003 68.12 79.84 96.56 16.72 0.82 0.01 1.15 0.53 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.004 85.58 110.16 140.37 30.21 3.91 0.01 0.19 0.43 0.02 0.03 0.001 0.001 42.83 165.37 212.00 46.63 11.30 0.03 1.86 0.85 0.01 0.04 0.004 0.010 152.47 225.55 297.90 72.35 7.20 0.14 1.85 0.43 0.02 0.02 0.010 0.006 136.48 Incl. 270.71 291.81 21.10 15.93 0.20 2.47 0.63 0.04 0.03 0.008 0.011 192.92 310.13 313.10 2.97 1.24 0.02 0.93 0.08 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.002 53.78 334.10 335.79 1.69 2.00 0.02 1.15 0.08 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 66.52 338.99 346.12 7.13 1.79 0.01 0.90 0.16 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 55.31 364.14 373.09 8.95 4.55 0.04 1.37 0.16 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.005 83.52 427.07 428.65 1.58 5.00 0.04 1.20 0.15 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.004 74.79 431.53 438.95 7.42 9.63 0.01 0.96 0.23 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 67.83 448.03 449.34 1.31 26.00 0.04 3.88 0.60 0.02 0.01 0.005 0.016 246.68 464.33 478.00 13.67 7.96 0.01 0.65 0.23 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.002 51.62 493.03 494.61 1.58 6.00 0.42 0.26 0.15 0.02 0.01 0.045 0.001 74.91 499.13 503.95 4.82 1.70 0.01 0.80 0.13 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.001 48.29 506.63 508.14 1.51 4.00 0.01 1.60 0.17 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.007 94.04 514.01 530.51 16.50 5.73 0.01 0.86 0.16 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.002 56.75 558.80 567.94 9.14 10.03 0.01 0.60 0.23 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.002 49.89 576.91 585.89 8.98 10.59 0.01 0.56 0.32 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.002 52.42 596.58 617.22 20.64 6.31 0.01 0.78 0.19 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.002 54.11 633.77 656.54 22.77 8.20 0.01 0.60 0.29 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.001 52.02 685.02 757.22 72.20 13.05 0.11 1.66 0.42 0.02 0.05 0.002 0.006 138.75 Incl. 691.02 700.00 8.98 48.01 0.12 2.79 1.65 0.02 0.13 0.003 0.011 303.26 Incl. 715.11 722.64 7.53 18.15 0.53 5.40 0.36 0.03 0.06 0.007 0.021 374.34 763.23 787.59 24.36 5.18 0.10 0.85 0.18 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.002 75.93 808.88 831.46 22.58 5.19 0.03 1.05 0.32 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.004 83.82 837.74 840.71 2.97 9.88 0.01 1.49 0.50 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.007 113.61 890.16 891.66 1.50 6.00 0.04 1.45 0.85 0.02 0.05 0.001 0.005 131.11

See Note Table 1.

Table 2: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Porco Target Area as at September 20, 2022.

PORCO AREA DIAMOND DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DPC-12 65.15 66.63 1.48 17.00 0.02 1.04 0.61 0.03 0.01 0.005 0.004 95.88 156.73 162.53 5.80 1.89 0.01 0.98 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.003 0.002 57.71 235.87 237.39 1.52 4.90 0.01 1.12 0.25 0.01 0.01 0.003 0.001 72.63 328.41 329.90 1.49 1.90 0.02 1.22 0.17 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.005 70.85 352.35 359.83 7.48 9.18 0.03 1.06 0.19 0.06 0.00 0.001 0.004 77.82 410.66 413.62 2.96 58.26 0.01 2.49 1.58 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.014 239.74 437.65 439.10 1.45 9.80 0.01 1.38 0.24 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.006 91.92 458.64 460.10 1.46 11.80 0.01 1.28 0.70 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 103.96 565.44 566.92 1.48 5.20 0.04 0.78 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.003 0.004 54.09 571.54 573.05 1.51 6.20 0.02 1.35 0.11 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.007 80.21 607.54 613.43 5.89 4.56 0.13 0.59 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.007 0.003 53.99 673.90 678.46 4.56 49.01 0.05 0.12 0.04 0.05 0.01 0.106 0.001 94.79 684.59 685.99 1.40 40.40 0.06 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.01 0.093 0.001 76.14 719.05 720.58 1.53 34.50 0.19 0.98 0.05 0.21 0.06 0.035 0.004 154.13 744.51 747.61 3.10 29.82 0.08 0.10 0.04 0.18 0.06 0.153 0.001 120.04 761.22 764.25 3.03 25.58 0.02 1.57 0.30 0.09 0.01 0.020 0.007 132.46 770.28 771.74 1.46 23.80 0.02 1.48 0.10 0.07 0.01 0.046 0.009 122.41 777.82 779.40 1.58 84.10 0.14 1.26 0.45 0.58 0.01 0.095 0.006 262.25 807.76 809.22 1.46 9.20 0.01 1.48 0.26 0.04 0.01 0.004 0.005 102.03 825.65 828.70 3.05 4.10 0.01 0.95 0.11 0.01 0.01 0.002 0.005 63.39 851.28 852.76 1.48 16.80 0.19 1.21 0.41 0.05 0.04 0.274 0.005 184.43 863.29 864.79 1.50 9.20 0.09 0.86 0.49 0.02 0.01 0.136 0.004 109.73 884.40 899.25 14.85 13.73 0.02 0.87 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.003 0.005 72.26 917.40 918.90 1.50 13.20 0.04 0.83 0.53 0.02 0.01 0.006 0.005 81.37 923.45 924.95 1.50 11.10 0.01 0.72 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.004 60.60 927.90 929.40 1.50 13.30 0.01 0.40 0.25 0.03 0.03 0.004 0.001 56.69

See Note Table 1.

Table 2 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DPC-11 0.00 11.53 11.53 2.69 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.13 0.001 0.001 55.46 94.15 95.69 1.54 1.10 0.01 0.90 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 51.49 178.70 180.18 1.48 24.40 0.23 1.72 0.96 0.01 0.01 0.006 0.007 165.73 185.52 187.00 1.48 3.20 0.01 0.48 0.78 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.001 55.82 211.12 212.63 1.51 0.30 0.01 1.33 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.001 69.18 241.07 250.00 8.93 16.34 0.16 2.14 0.81 0.02 0.02 0.003 0.012 171.01 271.20 277.25 6.05 3.41 0.14 1.11 0.17 0.01 0.01 0.002 0.005 80.85 331.21 332.74 1.53 3.10 0.01 1.52 0.10 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.005 85.40 364.47 367.46 2.99 50.32 0.48 8.67 1.09 0.05 0.05 0.053 0.041 595.23 377.92 380.86 2.94 0.51 0.03 0.40 0.03 0.00 0.11 0.001 0.001 68.27 385.32 386.74 1.42 0.30 0.01 0.30 0.01 0.00 0.11 0.001 0.001 59.84 392.40 408.86 16.46 5.09 0.05 1.77 0.13 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.005 126.42 421.33 425.81 4.48 5.18 0.06 1.23 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.003 80.48 434.95 436.41 1.46 3.50 0.32 0.71 0.06 0.02 0.01 0.009 0.001 78.37 451.12 452.68 1.56 15.80 0.02 1.62 0.34 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.005 127.02 543.99 545.52 1.53 199.30 1.29 1.41 0.81 0.09 0.42 0.031 0.008 592.96 560.58 562.10 1.52 1.50 0.01 0.06 0.31 0.01 0.23 0.001 0.001 104.77 572.60 577.15 4.55 1.70 0.01 1.36 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.001 77.26 599.78 601.28 1.50 124.90 0.16 0.06 0.05 0.09 0.16 0.010 0.001 218.11 617.88 619.35 1.47 3.60 0.15 0.59 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.002 54.34 627.01 628.46 1.45 1.90 0.01 1.01 0.10 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.001 62.98 694.34 695.86 1.52 59.50 0.01 1.35 2.58 0.02 0.03 0.001 0.003 222.07 715.29 749.70 34.41 13.98 0.04 0.32 0.27 0.02 0.07 0.002 0.002 71.00 757.21 758.71 1.50 13.90 0.04 0.12 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.009 0.001 55.53 796.24 797.74 1.50 105.40 0.02 0.02 0.64 0.03 0.27 0.002 0.001 235.91 856.01 857.49 1.48 0.30 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.15 0.001 0.001 60.21 881.55 883.08 1.53 2.60 0.17 0.01 0.00 0.05 0.04 0.082 0.001 56.74 958.15 965.77 7.62 3.45 0.10 0.03 0.02 0.12 0.03 0.011 0.001 44.16 1029.23 1032.22 2.99 12.40 0.24 0.33 0.14 0.07 0.07 0.047 0.002 98.43

Table 2 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DPC-10 0.00 34.75 34.75 2.63 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.09 0.001 0.001 60.92 139.93 144.45 4.52 1.00 0.01 0.99 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.004 65.79 157.90 163.83 5.93 2.76 0.02 1.01 0.42 0.01 0.03 0.002 0.004 81.48 193.65 199.63 5.98 4.18 0.01 1.15 0.92 0.00 0.17 0.001 0.004 185.50 229.75 231.23 1.48 3.00 0.01 0.85 0.40 0.00 0.13 0.001 0.004 134.22 235.75 238.67 2.92 2.51 0.01 0.54 0.20 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.002 60.28 253.77 271.65 17.88 30.31 0.04 2.22 1.19 0.01 0.16 0.009 0.009 268.41 276.25 277.73 1.48 1.00 0.01 0.36 0.08 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.001 55.16 286.77 323.14 36.37 3.23 0.01 0.69 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.002 0.002 53.75 332.35 333.88 1.53 10.00 0.06 1.13 0.20 0.02 0.03 0.005 0.003 91.96 377.08 378.55 1.47 14.00 0.01 1.25 0.56 0.01 0.01 0.027 0.005 103.70 389.02 390.32 1.30 11.00 0.12 0.96 0.10 0.02 0.05 0.004 0.001 97.08 404.81 406.27 1.46 1.00 0.26 0.37 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.004 0.001 48.42 410.40 413.40 3.00 4.50 0.02 0.66 0.13 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.003 57.50 422.40 425.42 3.02 2.99 0.12 0.18 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.001 0.001 40.02 431.40 437.40 6.00 13.03 0.33 0.03 0.10 0.01 0.05 0.005 0.001 77.23 456.90 461.38 4.48 3.99 0.03 0.28 0.05 0.01 0.12 0.001 0.001 92.25 482.42 488.40 5.98 2.05 0.10 0.79 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.003 0.001 60.42 495.90 497.42 1.52 1.00 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.11 0.001 0.001 71.17 512.50 516.95 4.45 1.41 0.03 0.23 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.003 0.001 75.59 532.05 533.55 1.50 14.00 0.15 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.004 0.001 68.36 541.05 542.58 1.53 3.00 0.33 0.09 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.011 0.001 62.34 547.10 556.08 8.98 3.36 0.61 0.16 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.020 0.001 77.12 560.54 562.03 1.49 14.00 0.22 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.001 0.001 56.98 574.02 578.46 4.44 12.40 0.02 0.12 0.18 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.001 63.06 588.76 590.34 1.58 6.90 0.06 0.04 0.01 0.06 0.05 0.001 0.001 50.09 594.83 596.34 1.51 19.60 0.37 0.02 0.30 0.02 0.06 0.007 0.001 99.89 624.90 629.40 4.50 4.94 0.06 0.99 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.012 0.002 82.89 692.43 699.90 7.47 4.26 0.02 1.01 0.11 0.02 0.06 0.001 0.005 95.34 734.47 737.42 2.95 4.56 0.06 0.08 0.01 0.06 0.05 0.015 0.001 53.99 797.45 802.09 4.64 0.70 0.52 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.026 0.001 66.94 838.17 839.65 1.48 21.70 0.04 0.46 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.011 0.002 72.50 851.70 853.20 1.50 9.20 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.06 0.001 0.001 51.74 856.15 859.20 3.05 29.03 0.06 0.16 0.06 0.15 0.10 0.016 0.001 125.80 899.85 901.35 1.50 1.50 0.23 0.11 0.02 0.07 0.02 0.039 0.001 52.62 940.44 943.45 3.01 1.20 1.29 0.16 0.00 0.05 0.02 0.019 0.001 133.49 958.53 964.53 6.00 1.98 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.13 0.05 0.059 0.001 60.31 1050.38 1053.38 3.00 1.85 0.07 0.09 0.00 0.13 0.03 0.023 0.001 49.72

Table 2 Continued

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DPC-08 77.43 80.30 2.87 15.34 0.44 3.51 0.77 0.17 0.00 0.036 0.010 281.64 149.20 152.23 3.03 9.07 0.03 2.14 0.61 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.009 140.31 161.28 162.75 1.47 4.00 0.01 1.06 0.31 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.007 73.31 201.83 203.30 1.47 3.00 0.02 0.99 0.14 0.03 0.01 0.002 0.006 67.16 218.31 222.82 4.51 4.94 0.15 0.98 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.004 0.006 76.18 237.84 242.40 4.56 6.40 0.01 2.27 0.33 0.02 0.00 0.001 0.011 134.34 284.32 285.82 1.50 12.00 0.03 1.97 0.25 0.04 0.00 0.010 0.014 127.83 386.23 387.70 1.47 8.00 0.01 1.95 0.28 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.010 117.45 443.40 452.42 9.02 5.55 0.29 1.15 0.13 0.05 0.06 0.007 0.006 125.58 508.00 509.54 1.54 3.00 0.01 0.83 0.15 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.003 53.06 592.05 593.50 1.45 7.00 0.03 2.02 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.009 116.41 638.60 641.58 2.98 3.55 0.01 0.80 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.003 60.17 730.02 731.45 1.43 2.00 0.01 1.02 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.003 56.24 737.36 738.88 1.52 15.00 0.02 2.50 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.001 0.016 150.28 DPC-07 33.62 36.80 3.18 28.06 0.01 0.01 0.15 0.16 0.01 0.001 0.001 54.20 187.39 188.90 1.51 0.30 0.01 1.03 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.001 57.35 262.79 264.30 1.51 11.00 0.02 0.75 0.42 0.05 0.06 0.001 0.001 91.48 288.39 289.92 1.53 5.00 0.06 1.69 0.46 0.01 0.16 0.001 0.008 172.11 427.32 430.38 3.06 38.47 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.001 50.19 468.06 469.54 1.48 37.00 0.14 0.75 0.02 0.08 0.08 0.075 0.003 142.91 587.12 590.12 3.00 59.08 0.37 1.80 0.14 0.19 0.20 0.006 0.001 286.53 632.30 635.30 3.00 13.51 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.06 0.006 0.001 50.17 645.77 648.78 3.01 6.26 0.29 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.001 0.001 48.54 681.95 686.46 4.51 10.41 0.03 2.51 0.09 0.02 0.04 0.004 0.001 158.27 712.03 733.01 20.98 8.60 0.04 0.10 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.030 0.001 46.15 Incl. 725.61 728.52 2.91 20.80 0.17 0.08 0.02 0.09 0.09 0.148 0.001 115.07 768.86 771.90 3.04 9.73 0.05 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.076 0.001 54.96 DPC-06 69.29 75.19 5.900 6.44 0.006 1.225 0.301 0.008 0.004 0.002 0.005 76.99 133.55 139.58 6.030 50.31 0.009 3.443 1.411 0.020 0.015 0.015 0.015 269.26 145.58 147.10 1.520 41.00 0.010 7.180 1.420 0.018 0.025 0.001 0.034 435.41 156.01 172.44 16.430 4.66 0.008 2.157 0.155 0.004 0.012 0.001 0.008 117.33 187.39 188.87 1.480 2.00 0.090 0.988 0.021 0.018 0.012 0.001 0.003 64.86 215.92 223.38 7.460 9.37 0.022 2.111 0.315 0.020 0.011 0.008 0.009 129.04 244.32 245.83 1.510 4.00 0.010 0.968 0.136 0.009 0.017 0.001 0.005 65.17 248.95 253.36 4.410 4.10 0.008 0.911 3.368 0.007 0.227 0.960 0.005 459.30 465.24 466.70 1.460 12.00 0.040 0.736 0.272 0.011 0.006 0.015 0.003 65.46 490.70 492.23 1.530 1.00 0.080 1.410 0.011 0.011 0.003 0.025 0.001 79.57 645.02 646.52 1.500 128.00 0.010 0.726 0.159 0.013 0.091 0.001 0.002 222.75 DPC-05 42.67 47.13 4.46 1.66 0.01 1.61 0.16 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.013 88.83 114.51 118.98 4.47 0.66 0.01 0.79 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.001 41.53 160.89 162.39 1.50 0.50 0.44 0.08 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.001 46.50 242.84 244.41 1.57 1.00 0.15 0.52 0.08 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.001 44.69 260.94 262.39 1.45 0.50 0.03 0.81 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.001 49.30 297.00 298.44 1.44 1.00 0.01 0.78 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.001 0.002 45.48 DPC-04 35.04 36.53 1.49 5.00 0.05 0.03 0.88 0.01 0.02 0.003 0.005 47.67 290.34 293.33 2.99 3.98 0.01 1.05 0.12 0.01 0.01 0.006 0.000 64.61



Table 3: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Northwest Extension, Santa Barbara Target Area as at September 20, 2022.