With 3.0% CAGR, Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size worth USD 5,199.7 Million in 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac pacemakers market is likely to grow in the coming years due to a increasing cases of sudden cardiac deaths. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cardiac Pacemakers: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,064.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 5,131.9 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0%.

The cardiac pacemakers have gained popularity in recent times due to their application in monitoring patient heartbeat using electrical stimulation. Cardiac Pacemakers have the ability to operate over a short or longer period of time, depending upon the application. The ability of cardiac pacemakers to provide diagnostic information about the heart has led to a rise in uptake of the device, globally.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiac-pacemakers-market-100682





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 3.0% 2026 Value Projection USD 5,199.7 million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 4,046.9 million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 116





Technological Advancements Witnessed in the Market to Support Growth

The advancements in pacemakers have been noteworthy due to the ease of use and comfort that they have brought. The report includes various technological advancements with regard to pacemakers that have contributed positively to the overall market. The introduction of technologically sound pacemakers has created a surge in demand. This, in turn, has created an emphasis on research and development of newer products. IN 2019, Medtronic announced that it plans to launch an application that would be integrated with its line of pacemakers. The use of application-integrated cardiac pacemakers will enable features such as ease of use, constant alerts, and early diagnosis. The company announced the MyCareLink Heart mobile app that would be integrated with the company’s BlueSync technology. The report stresses on product launches integrated with newer technologies and gauges the impact that these products have on the global cardiac pacemakers market.

Increasing Regulatory Approvals are Favoring Expansion

The cardiac pacemakers are sensitive devices that need usage approvals before being commercialized. In such scenarios, increasing approvals will enable growth of the global market. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has eased off on its approval of cardiac treatment devices. Growing FDA approvals have encouraged companies to come up products of their own. One such healthcare company, ‘Boston Scientific’ boasts several FDA approved devices aimed at treatment of cardiac disorders. Recently, Boston Scientific gained approval for its Ingenio and Advantio pacemakers. The devices were launched to match the heartbeats of related patients with a few precise activities. The Ingenio offers respiratory rate trend (RRT), a feature used to monitor respiratory activities. The device was designed to examine heart failure diagnostics and subsequently improve patient outcome. Boston’s cardiac pacemakers will boost the global cardiac pacemakers market and will enable growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global market. The report gauges the impact of these companies on the global market. Some of the leading companies include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc, Abbott and Microport.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cardiac-pacemakers-market-100682





Cardiac Pacemaker Market Segments :

Market Segmentation



By Product Single Chamber Pacemakers

Dual Chamber Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers (CRT-P)



By End User Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others



By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report:

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

LivaNova Plc

Abbott

Microport

Other prominent players





Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries Technological Advancements in Cardiac Pacemakers Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries New Product Launches by key Players

Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Single Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Dual Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy Pacemaker (CRT-P) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World

North America Cardiac Pacemaker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Single Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Dual Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy Pacemaker (CRT-P) Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Cardiac Pacemaker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Single Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Dual Chamber Cardiac Pacemaker Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy Pacemaker (CRT-P) Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region



Toc Continue…





Quick Buy Report :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100682





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245