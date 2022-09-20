Outlook on the Autonomous Ships Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Kongsberg Gruppen, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Automated Ships Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Ships Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the global autonomous ships market along with the market size and estimates for the duration of 2020 to 2030. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies.

The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 - 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The concept of autonomous cargo ships has been into existence since decades. The concept has gained momentum with the advent of advanced sensor technology enabling the development of driverless cars and unmanned aircraft. Autonomous ships are unmanned vessels that are operated remotely from control stations onshore.

This virtually eliminates the need for any human personnel onboard. Autonomous ships are based on three basic components viz. sensor combination, control algorithm and communication. Sensor combination includes fusing different types of radars, thermal imaging sensors, LiDAR, visual cameras and several other sensors. The data gathered from all of the aforementioned devices is used to gain an accurate perspective of the surrounding conditions. Control algorithm is designed to analyze the data gathered from sensor network for navigation and collision avoidance. The communication module is responsible for connectivity with satellite and control station.



The overall autonomous "ships market" is expected to be driven by the enhanced operation offered by these vessels over conventional manual vessels. Autonomous ships are believed to be capable of reducing operating costs by nearly 20%. In addition, autonomous ships eliminate the possibility of human errors, thereby reducing the number of accidents. Furthermore, market growth is also expected from the rising military budgets over unmanned systems. Rising technological advancement is estimated to provide substantial boost to the adoption of autonomous ships across the defense sector. Nevertheless, lack of regulatory framework and the threat of cyber-attacks pose a significant challenges to the market growth.

In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of autonomous ships, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Automated Ships Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines/Mitsui Engineering - Shipbuilding Co., ASV Global, and Vigor Industrial.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the autonomous ships industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020& 2021)

Historical - Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Autonomous Ships market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Autonomous Ships market?

Which is the largest regional market for Autonomous Ships market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East - Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Autonomous Ships market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Autonomous Ships market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Autonomous Ships Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Autonomous Ships Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Technology Landscape

3.7.4. Legal Landscape

3.7.5. Social Landscape

3.8. Heptalysis Analysis

3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Autonomous Ships Market: By Autonomy, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Partial Automation

4.3.2. Remotely-Operated

4.3.3. Fully Autonomous

5. Autonomous Ships Market: By Solution, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Communications & Connectivity

5.3.2. Intelligent Awareness Systems

5.3.2.1. Alarm management systems

5.3.2.2. Surveillance and safety systems

5.3.2.3. Navigation systems

5.3.2.3.1. LiDAR

5.3.2.3.2. GPS

5.3.2.3.3. Inertial navigation system

5.3.2.3.4. Radar

5.3.2.3.5. Automatic identification system

5.3.2.3.6. Optical and infra-red cameras

5.3.2.3.7. High-resolution sonar

5.3.2.4. Reliability, Health, and Safety Management Systems

5.3.2.5. Ship information management systems

5.3.2.6. Ballast management systems

5.3.2.7. Propulsion control systems

5.3.2.8. Machinery management systems

5.3.2.9. Thruster control systems

5.3.2.10. Power management systems

5.3.3. Software

5.3.3.1. Fleet Management Software

5.3.3.2. Data Analysis Software

5.3.3.3. Artificial Intelligence

5.3.4. Structures

6. Autonomous Ships Market: By Ship Type, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Commercial

6.3.1.1. Bulk Carriers

6.3.1.2. Gas Tankers

6.3.1.3. Tankers

6.3.1.4. Passenger & Cruises

6.3.1.5. Dry Cargo

6.3.1.6. Containers

6.3.1.7. General Cargo

6.3.1.8. Others

6.3.2. Defense

6.3.2.1. Aircraft Carriers

6.3.2.2. Amphibious

6.3.2.3. Destroyers

6.3.2.4. Frigates

6.3.2.5. Submarines

6.3.2.6. Nuclear Submarines

7. Autonomous Ships Market: By Propulsion, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Fully Electrical

7.3.2. Hybrid

7.3.3. Conventional

8. Autonomous Ships Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Line Fit

8.3.2. Retrofit



9. North America Autonomous Ships Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

10. UK and European Union Autonomous Ships Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

11. Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

12. Latin America Autonomous Ships Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

13. Middle East and Africa Autonomous Ships Market, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)

14. Company Profile

14.1. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Financial Performance

14.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.2. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Financial Performance

14.2.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.3. Automated Ships Ltd.

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Financial Performance

14.3.3. Product Portfolio

14.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.4. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines/Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co.

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Financial Performance

14.4.3. Product Portfolio

14.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.5. ASV Global and Vigor Industrial

14.5.1. Company Overview

14.5.2. Financial Performance

14.5.3. Product Portfolio

14.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

