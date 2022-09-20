Global Membrane Filtration Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Incidence of Waterborne Diseases Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Membrane Filtration Market by Application (Dairy Products, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral Wound, Tubular Systems, Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber), Type, Membrane Material, & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Membrane filtration market is estimated at USD 16.1 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing consumer awareness regarding filtration procedures, combined with growing demand for advanced membrane filtration technologies from beverage industry is driving the market growth. Furthermore, membrane filtration to enhance quality of liquid which in turn gained popularity among dairy and beverage products manufacturers and eventually supported in boosting membrane filtration market growth.
The North American membrane filtration market for food & beverages is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period
The market in North America is driven by government initiatives to promote membrane filtration technology by providing clean drinking water to population of North America. Safety and security certificates issued by Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to utilize membrane technology in various food and beverage and dairy applications also supported the membrane filtration market growth in the region. Furthermore, strong maple syrup industry in Canada that forced manufacturers to utilize membrane technology in order to cut-down operational cost is also one the driving factors that bode well for membrane filtration market growth in the North America.
Growing dairy applications to boost membrane filtration market growth
With the help of ultrafiltration separation, whey protein powder with a protein concentration of 35% to 85% can be achieved. Ultrafiltration has wide range of dairy applications such as protein concentration and decalcification of permeates, powders, protein standardization of cheese milk, lactose reduction in milk, and fresh cheese production. Therefore, UF has gained a traction from dairy producers, which in turn anticipated to propel the membrane filtration market growth in the near future.
Strategic decisions made key players to expand in module design segment is expected to accelerate membrane filtration market growth
Easy usage and higher efficacy offered by spiral wound module have gained importance from dairy, beverages, and water processing industries that leads to be expected to drive the spiral wound segment in the near future. Apart from this, tubular system modules are slowly gaining ground in the dairy and wine industries. For instance, In May 2019, the Lees-COR line of tubular crossflow systems was unveiled by one of the leading players in membrane separation technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (KMS), for the recovery of premium juice and wine from lees.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in Membrane Filtration Market
4.2 Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market: Key Countries, 2021
4.3 Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market, by Type & Region, 2021
4.4 Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market, by Module Design, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Membrane Filtration Market, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.6 Asia-Pacific: Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market, by Type & Country, 2021
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Growing Industrial and Urban Infrastructure
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Rapidly Growing Dairy Industry
5.3.1.2 Regulations for Water Safety and Filtration
5.3.1.3 Rising Demand for Premium Products
5.3.1.3.1 Consumers' Inclination Toward High-Quality Products
5.3.1.4 Emerging Technologies in the Membrane Filtration Field
5.3.1.4.1 Innovations in Ceramic Membranes to Optimize Product Efficiency in Food Processing
5.3.1.5 Efficiencies Offered by Membrane Filtration Technologies
5.3.1.5.1 Product Efficiency
5.3.1.5.2 Energy Efficiency
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Setup Costs
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Waterborne Diseases
5.3.3.2 Growth Potential in Asian and Middle Eastern Markets
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Advantages of Membrane Filtration
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Graphene
6.3.2 Biomimetic
6.4 Patent Analysis
6.5 Market Map
6.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.7 Regulatory Landscape
6.7.1 Introduction
6.7.1.1 US
6.7.1.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (Fda)
6.7.1.2 UK
6.7.1.2.1 Drinking Water Inspectorate (Dwi)
6.7.1.3 India
6.7.1.3.1 Bureau of Indian Standards (Bis)
6.7.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.7.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
6.8 Case Study Analysis
6.8.1 Amoxicillin Removal Via Nf
6.8.2 High-Strength Brewery Wastewater at Lagunitas Brewing Company Treated to Excellent Standards for Reuse by Mbr and Ro
7 Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reverse Osmosis (Ro)
7.2.1 Reverse Osmosis to Find Wide Range of Applications in Food Processing Industry
7.3 Ultrafiltration (Uf)
7.3.1 Growing Use of Ultrafiltration in Treating Dairy Products to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Microfiltration (Mf)
7.4.1 Rising Use of Microfiltration in Treating Beverages to Propel Growth
7.5 Nanofiltration (Nf)
7.5.1 Ability of Nanofiltration to Remove Low-Molecular Components from Liquids to Drive Market Growth
8 Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market, by Module Design
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Spiral Wound
8.2.1 Extensive Use of Spiral Wound Membranes in Food & Beverage Applications to Support Growth
8.3 Tubular Systems
8.3.1 Growing Importance of Tubular Systems in Dairy and Wine Industries to Encourage Market Growth
8.4 Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber
8.4.1 Extensive Use of Hollow Fibers for Uf and Mf Membrane Systems in Beverage Industry to Catapult Growth
9 Membrane Filtration Market, by Membrane Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Polymeric
9.2.1 Growing Use of Polysulfone Membranes in Food & Beverage and Wastewater Applications to Drive Growth
9.3 Ceramic
9.3.1 Ceramic Membranes are Easy to Clean and are Highly Temperature-Resistant - Key Factors Driving Growth
10 Membrane Filtration Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Water & Wastewater
10.2.1 Growing Industrial Applications for Clean Water to Drive Demand for Membrane Filtration
10.3 Food & Beverage
10.3.1 Standardization
10.3.2 Concentration
10.3.3 Clarification/Separation
10.3.4 Fractionation
10.3.5 Dairy Products
10.3.5.1 Growing Need for Standardization and Purification to Drive Market
10.3.6 Drinks & Concentrates
10.3.6.1 Increasing Demand for Concentration and Clarification of Juices to Propel Market Growth
10.3.7 Wine & Beer
10.3.7.1 Significant Use of Microfiltration for Clarification of Wine & Beer
10.3.8 Other Food & Beverage Applications
11 Food and Beverage Membrane Filtration Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
12.3 Key Player Strategies
12.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.5.5 Product Footprint
12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Startups/Smes)
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Starting Blocks
12.6.3 Responsive Companies
12.6.4 Dynamic Companies
12.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes
12.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
12.7.1 Product Launches
12.7.2 Deals
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Alfa Laval
13.1.2 Gea Group
13.1.3 Dupont
13.1.4 Suez
13.1.5 Pall Corporation
13.1.6 3M
13.1.7 Koch Separation Solutions
13.1.8 Veolia
13.1.9 Prominent
13.1.10 Pentair
13.1.11 Spx Flow
13.1.12 Porvair Filtration Group
13.1.13 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
13.1.14 Donaldson Company, Inc.
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Mann+Hummel
13.2.2 Graver Technologies
13.2.3 Eaton
13.2.4 Novasep
13.2.5 Synder Filtration, Inc.
13.2.6 Nitto Denko Corporation
13.2.7 Zwitterco
13.2.8 Magna Imperio Systems
13.2.9 Seppure
13.2.10 Nx Filtration Bv
13.2.11 Aqua Membranes
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgarz7
