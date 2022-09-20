RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES CAD$2,000,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Resources Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed private placement offering of up to 20,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (0.5) common share purchase warrant (a “Half Warrant”). Each full warrant (two (2) Half Warrants together) will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company for a period of one (1) year from the date of the close at an exercise price of $0.18.

A material change report relating to the Offering is being filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering. The shorter period is necessary in order to permit the Company to close the Offering in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

Closing of the proposed Offering is anticipated to occur on or about October 21, 2022. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and general expenses.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on a portfolio of copper, gold and silver targets in Colombia, Argentina and Chile. The Colombian Cobrasco project is located in the western Cordillera belt which hosts large scale copper molybdenum deposits in Chile, Peru, and Panama (and more recent significant discoveries in Ecuador). This belt has not received modern exploration in Colombia. Rugby looks to advance the Cobrasco copper project to bring economic benefits to the western area of Colombia. The discovery of new copper resources will be required for the world to move away from fossil fuels to advanced electrification.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or has been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at www.rugbyresourcesltd.com

Rob Grey, VP, Corporate Communications

Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.688.9532

Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941 Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2

info@rugbyresourcesltd.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Acts. This includes statements concerning the Company’s proposed exploration plans for the Cobrasco project in Colombia, El Zanjon project in Argentina and the Salvadora project in Chile, progress on obtaining approval for its exploration concession applications in Colombia, the expected timing of drilling and/or geophysics programs, budgeted costs to conduct exploration programs including drilling, high grade potential and potential for mineral discoveries at its projects and the style or occurrence of the mineralization which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company holds certain of its projects, including Salvadora, under option agreements, which require annual cash payments, expenditure and/ or drilling requirements in order to maintain its interest. Should the Company not be able to meet its obligations or renegotiate the agreements it will lose its rights under the option agreement. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the effect on prices of major mineral commodities such as copper and gold by factors beyond the control of the Company; events which cannot be accurately predicted such as political and economic instability, terrorism, environmental factors and changes in government regulations and taxes; the shortage of personnel with the requisite knowledge and skills to design and execute exploration programs; difficulties in arranging contracts for drilling and other exploration services; the Company’s dependency on equity market financings to fund its exploration programs and maintain its mineral exploration properties in good standing; political risk that a government will change, interpret or enforce mineral tenure, environmental regulations, taxes or mineral royalties in a manner that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s assets or financial condition and impair its ability to advance its mineral exploration projects or raise further funds for exploration; risks associated with title to resource properties due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims as well as the potential for problems arising from the interpretation of laws regarding ownership or exploration of mineral properties in the Philippines, Argentina, Chile and Colombia and in the sometimes ambiguous conveyancing characteristic of many resource properties, currency risks associated with foreign operations, the timing of obtaining permits to conduct exploration activities, the ability to conclude agreements with local communities and other risks and uncertainties; risks related to the current military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and including those described in each of the Company’s management discussion and analysis and those contained in its financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com. In addition, forward-looking information is based on various assumptions including, without limitation, assumptions associated with exploration results and costs and the availability of materials and skilled labour. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE