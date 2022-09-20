XCPNL Business Services Provides a Post-Merger Update

Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry (the “Company”) today provides a post-merger update.

CaaS will be the proprietary trading business arm of the XCPCNL Acquisition of Xerxes and ARMS from Centiment Capital. The fund will operate on short on crypto positions driven by artificial intelligence (AI) research and automated trading technology.

The current algorithm is optimized for crypto markets and the strategy has been successfully tested against equities markets. The model will allow us to process public news, data streams, and behavior patterns to inform a long/short trading strategy. The models return two to ten percent per week.

The Xerxes Team has been working in the Capital Markets since 2009 and have a collective 30 years of investing experience ranging from MBS and AI trading, all the way to long short equity strategies and transaction liability, including experience in places Like Barclays and Aon.

“It is necessary to create and test our algorithms in live environments to understand their returns, risks, and behaviors. Leveraging the Reg A will allow us to bring in the talent we need to begin testing earlier, allowing us to expand and improve existing products and develop new products. The funds will be used to expand our engineering team, add a customer success team, legal compliance, active trading and investment,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries: