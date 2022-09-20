Global Metal Packaging Market Report to 2030 - Players Include Metal Packaging Europe, Silgan Holdings, Tata Steel and Ton Yi Industrial

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Packaging Market By Material, By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal packaging market was valued at $108.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2030.



Metal packaging refers to a variety of packaging and protective materials made from steel sheets and aluminum sheets. The most common types of metal packaging materials include, aerosols and beverage cans, containers, barrels, barrels, hubcaps, and closures. It protects the contents from moisture and bacteria and allows fresh food to be stored without refrigeration. These materials also have advantages, such as compactness, high density, toughness, ductility, and thermal conductivity, and are widely used in food, beverage, industrial, personal care products, and pharmaceutical packaging.



The growing food and beverage industry is currently one of the key drivers of market growth. Metal cans, especially aluminum cans, are one of the most popular packaging solutions for storing a variety of beverages, such as beer, sparkling wine, soda, iced tea, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and coffee-based drinks. Increase in acceptance of metal packaging by organic food manufacturers contributes to market growth.

This is further catalyzed by growing consumer awareness of the various health benefits of storing organic produce in metal-based packaging products. In addition, the advent of resalable and customizable cans that offer enhanced functionality and storage capacity creates a positive outlook for market growth. Manufacturers are developing innovative and aesthetically pleasing designs for a variety of personal care products to expand their customer base. Other factors, such as increase in use of aerosol cans in the pharmaceutical industry, extensive R & D activities, and rapid urbanization globally are expected to continue to drive the market.



The metal packaging market is segmented into type, material, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into cans, caps & closure, barrels & drums, and others. Depending on material, it is fragmented into steel, aluminum, and others. By application, it is classified into food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global metal packaging market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include, Amcor plc., Ardagh Group S.A, Ball Corporation, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Greif Incorporated, Metal Packaging Europe, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel, and Ton Yi Industrial.



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading and ruthlessly affects the business environments of major markets. The demand for metal packaging witnesses significant decline in all segments. Some regions, particularly, North America and Europe, witness greater decline than Asia-Pacific. Amidst the ongoing crisis, metal packaging producers are operating at a lower capacity and are planning to scale up their operation after carefully assessing the course of COVID-19 in the near term.



Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affect the industries using metal packaging, thereby affecting the metal packaging market.

With nearly 98 billion units produced each year and four groups being consumed weekly by every EU citizen, Metal Packaging Europe (MPE) led the European producers of rigid metal packaging to recognize the metal packaging sector as essential in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of critical goods in the aftermath of COVID-19. Several beverage can manufacturers' expansion projects have helped the countries satisfy the rise in demand for metal cans in recent years. However, due to country-specific travel restrictions and safety concerns, there have been delays.



Moreover, multiple supply chain disruptions led to significant manufacturers to report setbacks. For instance, in May 2020, Ball Corporation announced delays in beverage packaging projects in Europe and Brazil due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The U.S. reported witnessing a surge in demand for processed foods like canned soups and vegetables during the outbreak of COVID-19, affecting the metal packaging across the food industry's supply chain.



Metal container manufacturers were required to speed up production, but the labor remained a challenge. Crown Holdings, announced to increase production in the U.S. across 2020. The pandemic added urgency to the effort. The company initiated 81 open production jobs at its 25 U.S. plants, in place of third production line being set up at a factory in Nichols, New York. Silgan Holdings has over 50 plants across the U.S. The company reported an increase in first-quarter earnings in 2020, partly due to a jump in demand for cans.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the metal packaging market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing metal packaging market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the metal packaging market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global metal packaging market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Guidelines

3.9. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Steel

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Aluminum

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Cans

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Caps and Closures

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Drums and Barrels

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Food

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Beverages

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Personal Care

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Health Care

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Amcor plc

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Ardagh Group S.A

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Ball Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 cpmc holdings ltd

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Crown Holdings Inc

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Greif Incorporated

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Metal Packaging Europe

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Silgan Holdings Inc

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Tata Steel

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Ton Yi Industrial

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ap6t7

Attachment