Anfield Energy Announces Appointment of Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Kenneth Mushinski has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Anfield as non-Executive Chairman.

Mr. Mushinski brings significant nuclear-related knowledge and expertise to the Board via his 33 years of senior hands-on roles at General Atomics Corporation (Vice President of Corporate Planning and Acquisitions) and its various subsidiaries: uranium producer Quasar Resources (President), uranium developer Cotter Corporation (President), General Atomics Uranium Resources (Vice President) and rare-earth technology developer Synchron (President). Mr. Mushinski has also served both as Board Chairman for Cotter Corporation, technology developer Diazyme Shanghai and chemical manufacturer Miltec Inc. and as a management committee member for the Honeywell/General Atomics ConverDyn partnership.

Mr. Mushinski's responsibilities at the above entities included identifying, negotiating and executing with regard to mergers and acquisitions; operational and financial planning of uranium operations, including sales, marketing and contracting, budgeting, scheduling; and regulatory affairs, including governmental interactions, licensing, permitting, reclamation and decommissioning.

Mr. Mushinski holds both a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, from San Diego State University.

"We are very excited that Ken has agreed to join Anfield's Board, given his plethora of experience in the nuclear sector, along with his rare-earth credentials. Ken's production-related operational experience, combined with both his contracting sales and marketing execution and relationship with not only worldwide utilities but also conversion facility ConverDyn significantly bolsters the Board's uranium knowledge base. Finally, his direct experience related to Anfield's West Slope uranium and vanadium mines should facilitate our production opportunity with regard to this project."

Anfield also announces that it has granted 35,308,828 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.10 with a five-year term expiring on September 20, 2027.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on its conventional asset centre, as summarized below:

Arizona/Utah/Colorado – Shootaring Canyon Mill

A key asset in Anfield’s portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield’s conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield’s conventional uranium and vanadium assets include the Slick Rock Project, the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, the West Slope Project, the Long Park Project as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

