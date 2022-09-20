Pocket Network Announces Infracon, a Top Infrastructure-Focused Event for Web3 Developers and Middleware Protocols

BOGOTA, COLUMBIA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infracon, the leading infrastructure event for Web3 developers, will take place on October 10, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. Hosted by Pocket Network, the one-day event is designed for Web3 creators, middleware protocols, contributors, and community members. It provides an opportunity to learn, collaborate and build together while keeping up with the latest developments in the middleware protocols that enable Web3 growth. Taking place during the same week as ETHBogota and Devcon Bogota, Infracon will also be a chance to connect more personally with the Ethereum (and broader crypto) community while in Colombia.

“With a unique focus on the middleware protocols that are evolving the Web3 building experience, Infracon is designed to be a practical and hands-on event,” said Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Pocket Network. “The event addresses Web3 at a granular level, and is an ideal conference for catching up on the latest infrastructure trends that are powering projects. Through inspirational and fun collaboration, Infracon gives the entire Web3 community a chance to build together.”

Infracon Bogota brings together speakers from talented teams like Gensyn, CurateDAO, Bundlr Network, Flashbots, Livepeer, Hyperlane, and more, with a wide range of topics including Web3 infrastructure, multichain solutions, decentralized database networks, data validation, MEV, deep learning, killer dApps, and others.

Infracon will help developers better understand the innovations and implementations that are being used to help blockchain applications operate at scale, and will connect middleware protocols with the builders that are utilizing them. Infracon will also spotlight the projects and teams that are playing a pivotal role in making Web3 ready for mass adoption.

Talks and panels will be broadcasted live.

For more information, visit https://www.infracon.org/.





About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain-enabled applications into the “pocket” of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network.

