Shannon Pruitt, Global Chief Content & Partnerships Officer at Stagwell Media Network, to Join Versus Systems Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced the appointment of Ms. Shannon Pruitt to its Board of Directors. As the Global Chief Content Officer of Stagwell Media Network, a global full-service marketing and communications group, Pruitt partners with agency CEOs, clients, publishers, creative, entertainment, sports and gaming companies to develop innovative partnerships, products and solutions to grow and scale the businesses and their offerings. She and her team develop and support brand-driven customer experiences in everything from traditional publisher environments to Web 3.0. The addition of Pruitt to the Versus board bolsters the Company’s existing professional sports partnerships and expansion into Over-the-Top (“OTT”) streaming and media, Corporate Events, and experiential marketing agencies.

Pruitt has spent 20 years at the forefront of marketing and monetization for global clients, distribution companies, and IP rights holders. Pruitt has extensive consumer engagement and marketing experience from her prior roles as Chief Marketing Officer of The Honest Company, Co-founder and President of Dentsu’s The Story Lab, and Chief Content Officer at Carat. She has also previously built and led integrated marketing and sales teams at global production powerhouses Fremantle Media, Mark Burnett Productions, Warner Bros, 19 Entertainment, and Octagon, where was responsible for the strategy and activation of MasterCard’s FIFA World Cup, Major League Baseball and the NFL sponsorships.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Versus Systems. The opportunity to work with a dynamic, innovative team to enable the future of audience engagement for leading brands and agencies is one I could not pass up,” said Shannon Pruitt. “My vision has always been to re-imagine how brands connect with their audiences, and Versus is truly changing how we interact with content and environments around us with its leading rewards-based technology.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Shannon Pruitt to the Versus team. Her decades of experience collaborating with world-renowned entertainment companies and professional sports leagues around the globe are a tremendous asset for our Company as we further expand into Web 3.0 with our OTT and streaming media offerings,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

“With her deep experience in consumer engagement and partnerships, Shannon is a perfect fit for the Versus board as the Company continues to expand into new critical verticals like OTT and streaming media,” added Keyvan Peymani, Chairman of the Versus Systems Board of Directors.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

