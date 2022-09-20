Lumiii Announces Sale of LumiiiToken Sept. 22, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc., creators of Lumiii franchise, announces the upcoming launch of its LumiiiToken IDO on Sept. 22, 2022, through QuickSwap, Polygon's leading decentralized exchange. It will be the public's first opportunity to acquire and invest in LumiiiToken, the governance token and ecosystem currency built on Polygon.

LumiiiToken powers Lumiii's entertainment and gaming properties, learn-to-earn, Metaverse and family DeFi platforms, and is slated as the ecosystem currency for third-party esports and e-commerce platforms.

Token holders will be allowed exclusive voting rights on the creative direction of the Lumiii franchise, including episode themes and character designs for The Secret Order of Lumiiis anime series, in-game rewards, toy designs, and more. Users can play-to-earn LumiiiTokens through LumiiiFantasy, Lumiii's AR trading card fighting game, releasing in 2023. They can also receive LumiiiTokens through LumiiiAcademy, a learn-to-earn platform that incentivizes users to learn the UN SDGs, Web3 essentials, and the World Economic Forum's Future-Needed Job Skills. LumiiiAcademy is the winner of the 2022 World EdTech Startup Challenge.

"We are thrilled about the initial offering and incredibly proud of the work that the team has done to get us to this point," said Ali Badshah, co-president and CEO of Secret Pirates and creator of Lumiii. "Our vision of converging accessible entertainment, technology, finance, and education for all people is the driving force behind Lumiii, and we are grateful to be offering it to the world."

Lumiii is a tween anime brand that uses interactive storytelling, learn-to-earn gaming, and DeFi to build the next generations of skilled and conscientious people. It is a 360 ecosystem with short-form and long-form narrative content, play-to-earn and learn-to-earn gaming, NFTs, AR Metaverse and family DeFi platforms, and consumer packaged goods. Lumiii incentivizes users to learn the UN SDGs, Web3 essentials, and the World Economic Forum's Future-Needed Job Skills, in exchange for LumiiiTokens and premium LumiiiNFT gaming products.

LumiiiToken, built on Polygon, will have its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Sept. 22, 2022 through QuickSwap. Token purchasers and fans can gain early access through Lumiii's launchpad partners MoonStarter, CoreStarter and NFTb.

About Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc.

Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and gaming company marketing consumer products across all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates' mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through altruism and decentralized technologies.

About Lumiii

Lumiii uses interactive storytelling and learn-to-earn gaming to build the next generation of skilled and conscientious people. Co-founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner, and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiii by Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. demystifies the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) for tweens and adults, while amplifying the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through its entertainment, gaming, and easy-to-use digital offerings.

