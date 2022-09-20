Global Eye Tracking Market to reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2030: Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global eye tracking market generated USD 816.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Covering an extensive analysis along with current market trends and estimations in nearly 200 pages, using 164 tables and 137 figures, the report helps market players, startups, and investors in determining the steps to be taken as per market conditions to avail the highest eye tracking market share.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/eye-tracking-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 816.2 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 4.86 Billion CAGR 21.8% No. of Pages 192 Tables 164 Figures 137 Segments covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography. Drivers Rise in demand for eye tracking technologies in consumer research and advertisements Surge in development activities in the contactless biometrics sector Increase in investments in smart wearable technologies Opportunities Rise in R&D activities Rapid adoption of eye tracking technologies in different sectors such as gaming, aviation, virtual reality, and lie-detection systems

The research offers a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, and opportunities of the global eye tracking market. Rise in demand for eye tracking technologies in consumer research and advertisements, surge in development activities in the contactless biometrics sector, and increase in investments in smart wearable technologies drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in utilization of contact lenses and high costs related to eye tracking devices hinder the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities to help leading market players and startups in raising their eye tracking market size in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Semiconductor & Electronics at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Rise in R&D activities and rapid adoption of eye tracking technologies in different sectors such as gaming, aviation, virtual reality, and lie-detection systems present new opportunities in the coming years. In addition, surged adoption of assistive communication devices creates new avenues in the market.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/eye-tracking-market

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global eye tracking market based on type, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the report bifurcates the market into head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. Based on application, the research further segments the market into assistive communication, consumer behavior research, academic research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the research divides the market into military & aerospace, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report classifies the global eye tracking market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to technological advancements, rise in use of automation and sensors, and improved infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of eye tracking technology in various industries and advent of new technologies for improving efficiency in this region.

Detailed analysis of each region and their respective countries is provided based on aforementioned segments and sub-segments. Moreover, this analysis is presented in tabular and graphical formats. These insights are helpful for market players and new entrants in devising strategies for gaining competitive advantage in the eye tracking industry.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/eye-tracking-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an in-depth analysis of market players operating in the global eye tracking market players. Major players in the market include Tobii AB, Eyetech Digital Systems, LC Technologies, Smart Eye AB., Ergoneers GmbH, Pupil Labs GmbH, Mirametrix Inc., SR Research Ltd., Seeing Machines, and Gazepoint. The research provides an extensive analysis of each player based on business performance, product portfolio, and top strategies and developments.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/eye-tracking-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Iris Recognition Biometrics Market by Product (Smartphones, Wearables, Tablets & Notebooks, PCs/ Laptops, and Scanners), by Component (Hardware and Software), by Application (Identity management and Access Control, Time Monitoring, and E-Payment), by Vertical (Government, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Travel & Immigration, Automotive, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Power Electronics Market by Device (Power Diodes, Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET), Bipolar-Junction Transistor (BJT), Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), and Thyristor (SCR, GTO, and MCT)), by Type (Power IC, Power Module, and Power Discrete), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power, Industrial System, Inverter & UPS, Industrial System, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Nanotechnology Market by Type (Nano devices and Nanosensors), by Application (Electronics, Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.