Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on September 20, 2022.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, including the proposal to distribute an additional dividend of NOK 1.45 per share.

The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2022, to shareholders as of September 20, 2022, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of September 22, 2022. The share will be traded ex-dividend from September 21, 2022.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and also available on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

