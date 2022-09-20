Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market to value $14 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The compressed air treatment equipment market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 14 billion by 2030, according to the latest market research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Myriad advancements in sustainable compressed air technology will help augment the industry landscape. Compressed air provides power to pneumatic production equipment, pressure clean parts, air-operated lathe chucks, and cooling or conveying components during production. Increasing product demand across core industries will propel market growth.

Effective usability of aftercoolers to boost the business expansion

The aftercoolers product segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 7% through 2030. Aftercoolers can easily remove moisture from compressed air economically and effectively, driving industry demand. The moisture issue is prevalent in areas with humid air and cold temperatures which reduces the efficiency of evaporation. Therefore, the adoption of aftercoolers to increase the longevity of the air compressors is likely to rise in such regions.

Growing need for contaminant and moisture control in critical operational processes

The compressed air treatment equipment market from process air segment is anticipated to attain 5.7% gains through 2030. This growth can be credited to the increased usage of compressed air across various operational processes such as logistics, chemical reactions, and wind tunnels. Factories and plants are at high risk of hazard, owing to the presence of moisture and other contaminants which can hamper the operations of air compressors. In order to address this issue, the use of this equipment for process air applications has become crucial, which may further drive segmental progress.

Surging adoption of compressed air equipment in paper pressing

The paper industry is projected to grow at over 5% between 2022 and 2030. Compressed air is used in paper pressing applications for accurately regulating the thickness of the rollers, which may augment industry demand.

Geopolitical scenarios to hamper market growth in Europe

The Europe compressed air treatment equipment market will be worth over USD 6 billion by 2030. The region will register slow growth due to undesirable geopolitical scenarios and the overall slowdown of western EU nations. However, the proliferation of the manufacturing industry in the eastern Europe may produce lucrative opportunities for regional market growth over the estimated timeline.

Key acquisitions from prominent players to enhance market dynamics

Some of the major companies operating in the compressed air treatment equipment market include Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd., Pentair, FRIULAIR S.r.l., Mikropor Inc., Pneumatech Air/Gas Purity Equipment Co., Ltd., Alpha-Pure Corporation, Atlas Copco, Elgi Compressors USA, Inc., Walker Filtration, Precision Filtration Products, Gem Equipments Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Quincy Compressor, Seneca Companies, SMC Corporation, Sullair, LLC., Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Van Air, Inc., Chicago Pneumatic, Bauer Compressors, Inc., Frank Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand Plc., Aircel Corporation (Aircel LLC.), Airfilter Engineering, SPX Flow, Great Lakes Air, Omega Air, MTA S.p.A., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Wilkerson Corporation, Beko Technologies Corp., Boge Compressors, CompAir Holdings Ltd., Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., FS Curtis, Gardner Denver, Inc., Lectrodryer, Mann+Hummel Purolator, Norgren, Inc., and ZEKS Compressed Air Solutions. Major market players are engaging in strategic acquisitions to expand their business operations.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Compressed Air Treatment Equipment market 360? synopsis, 2018 – 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 End-user trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2018 – 2030

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Rising demand from the healthcare sector

3.4.1.2 Increasing usage of compressed air in the manufacturing sector

3.4.1.3 Industrial development in Asia Pacific to play a crucial role

3.4.1.4 Increased efficiency by improved equipment lifecycle

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 High operational and maintenance costs

3.4.2.2 Regular service is required to prevent compressed air losses

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Raw material analysis

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Cost structure analysis

3.10 Patent analysis

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 Company market share, 2021

3.14 PESTEL analysis

3.15 COVID-19 impact on compressor air treatment demand by end user

