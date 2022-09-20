IBI Group to Expand Its Work with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”), has recently been awarded a new statewide contract and contract extension with the Florida Department of Transportation for its Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) portfolio. The contracts are expected to improve the State’s ability to manage transportation networks and improve traveller safety and ease of travel. The continuation of work with the Florida Department of Transportation will allow IBI to build upon its working relationship and offer improved, intelligent solutions based on a history of working knowledge.



IBI’s new contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) includes designing, developing, maintaining and supporting the FDOT’s Next Generation Statewide Express Lanes Software (NG-SELS). This software will work in association with the Department’s existing SunGuide software and be used by six regional transportation management centers to operate and manage the Department’s Express Lanes facilities, including I-95 Express, I-595 Express, I-75 Express, Palmetto Express, I-295 Express; I-4 Express, Beachline Expressway, and Veterans Expressway. The NG-SELS software will dynamically calculate toll prices based on the real-time traffic flow conditions measured across each express lanes' facility and control the various electronic toll price and lane status signs within each facility to maximize traffic throughput.

The FDOT also awarded IBI a four-year contract extension for Florida’s Statewide Data Integration and Video Aggregation System (DIVAS), consisting of IBI’s Intelligent Video Distribution System (iVDS) platform, which aggregates and disseminates live video from the Department’s 4,000 traffic cameras. IBI will also provide a customized Data Fusion System (DFS), which ingests real-time data from the State’s eleven traffic management centers and various external data sources, to supply normalized information products to internal and external stakeholders and agency partners. The extension features the implementation of an additional system, providing enhanced resilience and disaster recovery capabilities.

“We’ve been working with the FDOT to enable operational efficiencies throughout their traffic management system by leveraging technology to create an efficient traveller experience,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “Our extended and new contract offer our experts the ability to deploy our Advanced Traffic Management Systems solutions, improving the roadways their communities rely on.”

IBI’s continued work with the FDOT speaks to its growing presence in the U.S. transportation market. In addition to its new and extended contracts with the FDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has awarded IBI a five-year contract extension for its inSIGHT ATMS operations and maintenance support. IBI will provide platform enhancements, including seamless integration with emergency management services, integration with PTC vehicle fleet management tracking systems, and automate roadside safety messaging based on real-time traffic and weather incidents. The updates are expected to support the management of the PTC’s transportation network while optimizing workflows. The software is designed to enable rapid and comprehensive responses to transportation-impacting events, so operations staff can focus on high-value-added activities.

“Our past and current work with the FDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is centered on improving the safety of travellers and enhancing mobility across their transportation systems. Now, we can continue to develop new and enhanced features to address their evolving operational needs based on a history of working knowledge,” said Director, U.S. Solutions Lead, Intelligence, James Barbosa.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning more than 60 offices and 3,500 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

On July 18, Arcadis and IBI Group jointly announced that they had entered an agreement to combine their businesses. The official close of the acquisition is expected to take place this fall. Read about the announcement here.

Media Contact:

Andrea Berry

Global Communications

media_relations@ibigroup.com

+ 1 416 556 6975