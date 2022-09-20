DermaStar Skin & Laser Brings Long-Lasting Hair Removal and More to New York Featuring the Astanza MeDioStar

New York, New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York’s newest medspa, DermaStar Skin & Laser, is now offering advanced laser hair removal featuring the MeDioStar diode laser. DermaStar Skin & Laser’s mission is to enhance individuals’ natural beauty through aesthetic services such as laser hair removal, fat and cellulite reduction, facials, injectables, and more.

“At DermaStar, we pride ourselves in offering the best treatments and results throughout New York,” said Tamara Robakidze, owner. “We can confidently say this because of the technology, services, and staff we invest in. Laser hair removal is one of the most popular aesthetic treatments for both men and women, and thanks to our MeDioStar laser, we can help people with unwanted hair get the long-lasting, smooth skin they’ve always wanted."

The Astanza MeDioStar is a revolutionary diode laser that uses two wavelengths, 810 nm and 940 nm, to target and successfully stop hair growth at the root. DermaStar Skin & Laser uses the Monolith L and S handpieces to quickly treat large areas like the back, chest, and legs to small areas like the face, underarms, and bikini. The MeDioStar laser is equipped with 360º integrated cooling for comfortable treatment application and can safely treat all skin types, including newly tanned skin.

DermaStar Skin & Laser is offering 20% off first treatments through October to celebrate its grand opening. Offer cannot be combined with other offers, including packages and Groupon.

“DermaStar Skin & Laser provides the best care and services for their clients,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “They’re extremely committed to helping people look great but also feel great in their skin. We’re so excited for New York residents to experience the power of the MeDioStar–they’re in great hands with Tamara and her team.”

About DermaStar Skin & Laser

DermaStar Skin & Laser is a medical spa in New York that offers a wide range of aesthetic services, including laser hair removal, injectables, CRYOSLIM™, Botox, fillers, facials, and more. They use custom protocols for each client to ensure the safest treatment application and best results. DermaStar Skin & Laser offers free consultations with their highly-trained staff.

To learn more, visit https://dermastarspa.com/, call (212) 386-7727, or follow DermaStar on Facebook and Instagram. DermaStar Skin & Laser is located at 352 7th Avenue, Suite 807, New York, NY 10001.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to succeed in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.