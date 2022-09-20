Global IT Asset Disposition Market Report 2022: A $23.5 Billion Market by 2027 - Surge in Data Breaches has Forced Data Center Providers to Dispose Off IT Assets Before Decommissioning

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IT Asset Disposition Market by Service Type, Asset Type (Computers/Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Peripherals), Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT asset disposition market is valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 23.5 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027

The growing demand of factors such as need for data and information security in old assets to grow the market at an estimated rate.

IT asset disposition services are highly useful in destroying confidential or sensitive data such as trade secrets, confidential lists, clients' names, credit card data, or other potentially high-risk information. The process involves on-site, as well as off-site, sanitizing or wiping service for safe and secure data destruction while preserving the use and functionality of the hard drive.

IT asset disposition service providers ensure that the company's sensitive data is destroyed before it leaves the facility. The provider erases, degausses, or physically shreds the media devices of the company.

Surge in data breaches has forced data center providers to dispose off IT assets before decommissioning

The components of servers include Central Processing Units (CPUs),high-performance RAMs, and one or more hard drives. Recycling a decommissioned server involves taking apart hardware and components, including drives, memory, fans, power supply, and network adapter cards that can be used again. If the chassis or board is too old or too damaged for reuse and resale, it is recycled responsibly with a qualified electronics recycling vendor.

Need to comply with regulatory compliances meant for environment safety

there is a growing awareness among people toward the need to protect the environment. This has led to the growing acceptance of appropriate processes and methods for the disposal of waste.

One of the most environmentally harmful components of waste is e-waste, which requires proper care and safety for its appropriate disposal and destruction, creating a demand for IT asset disposition services. Thus, many companies are implementing green technologies as a step toward environmental safety, which is also driving the IT asset disposition market.

Competitive landscape

The key players operating in the IT asset disposition market include a few globally established players such as Dell Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), IBM (US), Sims Limited (Australia), Iron Mountain (US), 3StepIT (Finland), TES (Singapore), and Apto Solutions (US).

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of IT Asset Disposition in Asia-Pacific to Drive Market

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Computers/Laptops Dominated IT Asset Disposition Market in 2021

North America: US and BFSI to Hold Largest Shares of IT Asset Disposition Market in 2027

Remarketing and Value Recovery Segment to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

US to Hold Largest Share of IT Asset Disposition Market in 202

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Comply with Regulatory Compliances Meant for Environment Safety

Requirement for Data and Information Security in Old Assets

Evolution of Technologies and Consolidation of BYOD Trend

Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Products

Restraints

Low Awareness and High Service Costs

Lack of Comprehensive IT Asset Disposition Policies

Negligible Value Recovery from e-Waste

Opportunities

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

Rise in Demand for IT Asset Disposition from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Growing Sales of Old Equipment on Auction Websites

Challenges

Presence of Unauthorized Service Providers and Unsustainable Practices

Lack of Budget for IT Asset Disposition

Technology Analysis

Growing Use of Internet of Things (IoT) Positively Impacting IT Asset Disposition Market

Integration of Artificial Intelligence with IT Asset Disposition Solutions

Case Study Analysis

Top Health-Tech Company Fast Tracked Data Center Decommissioning with Iron Mountain's Services

Excess Logic Helped Media Technology Company with Asset Disposition

TES Helped Client Achieve USD 8.4 Billion Net Financial Return for Retired IT Equipment

Ingram Micro Helped Healthcare Organization in Corporate Asset Refresh

Market Regulations and Standards

Standards

Regulations

Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Import-Export Laws

Standards in ITS/C-ITS

Company Profiles

Key Players

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Sims Limited

Iron Mountain

3StepIT

TES

Apto Solutions

Lifespan International

Total IT Global

Other Players

Oceantech

BRP Infotech

Curvature

TBS Industries

Ingram Micro

Inrego

Atea

Renewtech

Blancco Technology

Prolimax

EOL IT Services

Flex IT Distribution

CSI Leasing

CHG Meridian Group

