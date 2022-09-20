MetaWorks Selected by Pitch In For Ukraine Web3 Donation Program with Football Club Shakhtar Donetsk

Pitch In For Ukraine is a collaborative Web 3.0 donation program working directly with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s foundation UNITED24 and Shakhtar Social

Fairfield, CA., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Pitch In For Ukraine with the reigning Ukrainian Premier League football champions, FC Shakhtar Donetsk .

MetaWorks is providing its blockchain, generative art, minting, and technical infrastructure to the fundraising program.

Pitch In For Ukraine is a unique and collaborative digital collectible fundraising program that enables donors to virtually own a piece of the pitch of major football stadiums across Ukraine. All proceeds raised through Pitch In For Ukraine will be used to provide humanitarian aid and support Ukrainian families displaced and affected by the ongoing war. Proceeds will be directly used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s foundation UNITED24, along with Shakhtar Social, the Saving Lives Foundation, and the KSE Foundation.

As part of an innovative digital offer, fans who donate to Pitch In For Ukraine will receive a PoP as a thank you for their generosity. Pixel of the Pitch (PoP) is a virtual square of the pitch from the UPL’s stadiums and each one is a piece of sporting history. Each official PoP is engraved with the donor’s name and a unique edition number.

The Donbass Arena – FC Shakhtar Donetsk’s traditional home ground - was the first stadium to launch PoPs. Each PoP can fit one size 5 football into its area and there have been 154,000 PoPs created for the Donbass Arena pitch to cover its entire extent. A £15 donation (€18/$18) secures a Bronze PoP.

For more information on Pitch In For Ukraine and to participate in the program, visit: https://www.pitchinforu kraine.org/ .

“The entire team at MetaWorks is honored to be working with FC Shakhtar Donetsk to raise funds for important humanitarian projects across Ukraine,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of MetaWorks. “The situation in the country is constantly changing. Each donation will help ensure affected Ukrainians have access to the required aid.”

Learn more about Pitch In For Ukraine: FC Shakhtar and UNITED24 humanitarian project. Watch the video .

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatforms.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

