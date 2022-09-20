Single Programmable Power Supply Market Anticipated to Generate Revenue of $1095.7 Million By 2030 | 38% of Global Programmable Power Supply Market Revenue Comes from Asia Pacific | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the single programmable power supply market has seen a rapid growth due to increasing demand from various industrial and commercial applications. SPPs are used for a range of applications such as industrial control, data acquisition, telecom, and defense systems. They are especially popular in industries that require highly accurate power delivery.

One of the primary reasons for the increased demand for single programmable power supply market is their ability to manage voltage and current levels with precision. This allows them to enhance system performance and reliability. Another reason for the increased demand for SPPs is their low cost compared to traditional switch mode power supplies. This makes them an ideal option for small businesses and startups that want to make an impact on their bottom line.

In addition to their demand from industrial applications, SPPs are also increasingly being used in commercial settings such as data centers and hospitals. These applications require high reliability and high-quality power delivery at all times. The growing demand for SPPs is sure to continue into the future, which is why manufacturers are focused on developing new products that meet these demands.

With the ever-growing demand for single programmable power supplies market, manufacturers have started to focus more on this market. Power supplies that can be configured to meet the specific needs of each customer are becoming increasingly popular, as are those that can be easily customized to meet the needs of multiple users.

38% of Global Programmable Power Supply Market Revenue Comes from Asia Pacific

Single Programmable Power Supply (SPPS) has emerged as the preferred choice of system integrators and data center operators in Asia Pacific. With its pronounced performance advantages, SPPS is becoming the choice for more and more critical systems. The demand for SPPS grows at a rapid rate due to an increase in innovative systems that require on-demand flexibility, scalability, and redundancy.

Asia Pacific single programmable power supply market offers a wide variety of markets and opportunities, thanks to the growth of ICT sector. The region is projected to spend over $1.4 trillion on various ICT industries by 2026 at a CAGR of over 3.8%. This growth is attributable to the increasing corporatization of the region, as well as regional governments’ initiatives such as improving access to broadband and enhancing digital infrastructure.

Strong economy and youthful population in India and China except Japan are some of the reasons why the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the fastest-growing regions globally for programmable power supply market over the next decade.

Asian companies in the single programmable power supply market are also interested in devices that can help them reduce energy consumption and save money on their costs. This is why many SPUs developed in Asia Pacific are aimed at providing these benefits to users.

Today, over 38% of the global single programmable power supply market share is concentrated in Asia Pacific. This trend is likely to continue in the coming years as system integrators continue expand into new markets. In terms of installed base, Japan leads with an installed base. This indicates that there is a lot of interest among system integrators in this market segment. Other countries with significant installed bases are China (more than 20%), Taiwan (more than 10%) and South Korea (more than 5%).

There are several factors driving the growth of the single programmable power supply market in Asia Pacific. These include continued demand for automation and efficiencies in manufacturing processes, growing requirement for safety and security in industrial settings, increasing demand for energy-efficient products, and increase in adoption of smart technologies across industrial applications.

Top 5 Key Takeaways in Global Programmable Power Supply Market

First, there is consensus that SPPS can automate many common operations in data centers, including monitoring power usage, managing power distribution, regulating power output and controlling the runtime of systems.

Second, organizations in the single programmable power supply market are looking to leverage SPPS to manage servers differently (e.g., hot-swapping servers or applications), shorten outages and improve reliability.

Third, while many organizations are discovering potential benefits from SPPS implementation, there is still room for improvement in terms of understanding how to use them effectively.

Fourth, extending the reach of SPPS into other parts of the data center such as racks or data paths can provide additional value for end users and organizations.

Fifth, broadening deployment beyond dedicated installations to cloud-based infrastructures may be necessary to fully realize the potential benefits of SPPS.

Key Findings and Survey Analysis in Global Single Programmable Power Supply Market

Single Programmable Power Supplies (SPPS) are essential components in next-generation data center infrastructure, powering both applications and services. They play a pivotal role in dynamically allocating power resources to meet changing demands, driving down energy costs, and enhancing system security.

The market for SPPS is growing rapidly, with shipments increasing year over year, reaching 4.5 million units in 2021.

Emerging single programmable power supply market will account for the majority of growth through 2028; Brazil, China, India, and Turkey are expected to lead the way with sales growth of over 8% annually through that period.

By 2030, SPPS will be used to power more than half of all new data center outages and improve performance by 25% or more in 73% of cases.

Survey Findings

37% of respondents cited improving system flexibility as a top reason for deploying SPPS.

20% of respondents cite reducing energy costs as a driver for adoption of SPPS.

The deployment of SPPS across different industries is growing rapidly, with almost half (47%) of respondents from the telecom industry citing it as a primary application area for SPPS.

70% of respondents using PPS said they were able to migrate mission-critical workloads to a cloud-based infrastructure without impact.

Key Players in Global Single Programmable Power Supply Market

Global Single Programmable Power Supply Market Scope

