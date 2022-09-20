Work Boots Market Worth USD 26.5 Bn by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report by FMI, the global the work boots market is anticipated to observe growth at a CAGR of 9.2% and is likely to touch a valuation of USD 26.5 bn by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 11.03 Bn in 2022



Government schemes to help industry recover from the damage done by the covid-19's spread. These schemes involve subsidies on the raw materials and government promotions of the local small businesses for the revival.

Government compliances and private space raising the security standards for their workers along with new boot material and technology strive the growth for the work boots market. Rapid industrialization, government initiatives and latest sole technology collectively grabs traction for the work boots market, fueling the sales of work boots in new regions.

Growth prospects of the market with the increasing industries in the multiple regions with the scope of future around the latest technology. New technology like sensory and material-based technology is anticipated to fuel the sales of work boots.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The work boots market is expected to increase with a market share of 25.0% in North America.

is expected to increase with a market share of 25.0% in North America. Europe is expected to account for 22.89% market share during the assessment year.

Based on material, the leather segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. The growth prospects are attributed to non-conductivity that protects from fatal electric shocks, protection against punctures, falling objects, burns, cutting hazards, and extreme weather condition.

during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. The growth prospects are attributed to non-conductivity that protects from fatal electric shocks, protection against punctures, falling objects, burns, cutting hazards, and extreme weather condition. Construction segment has the highest market share in the work boots market in the application category, holding a market share of 4.95% by 2027. The higher growth is there because these shoes comes with qualities like impermeable, resistant to casting oils, concrete & fuels, no resistance loss, water resistance, and protection against chemicals

“The latest sensor technology, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and mixed material for better grip are some elements used in the new boots. These boots and their success is going to define the future prospects for the work boots market. The companies are now working on producing industry-specific boots such as factory smart boots, outdoor work boots, and healthcare smart boots. Researchers and boot makers have developed “smart boots” for the healthcare industry.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Work boots Market by Category

By Material, Work Boots Market is Segmented as:

Leather

Rubber

Plastic

Waterproof

Polyurethane





By Product, Work Boots Market is Segmented as:

Shoes

Boots

By Application, Work Boots Market is Segmented as:

Construction,

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Transport

Mining

Food

Pharmaceutical

By Region, Work boots Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Competitive Landscape

A new market research report on work boots states that as market rec recovers from the course of the pandemic, government and private players are investing in the industries to enhance its productivity and transform its workings. Therefore, higher adoption of industry worker gear is pushing the key player to make the boots more reliable, strong, and comforting.

Timberland Pro has introduced its new set of waterproof work boot that comes in different toe styles such as steel and composite toe. These are electrical hazard protection and blood-borne pathogen resistance. These boots have revolutionized the boot industry and have pushed the sales of work boots around the industrial spaces.

Indian company, Black Diamond Safety has introduced its safety shoes for the factory workers around the nation. The USP is the aggressive pricing of these shoes while not compromising with the safety checks available.

DKMILY DRY introduced its waterproof safety boots for men that comes in steel tow variants and are slip resistant, static dissipative and can be used on any construction site as the company claims them to be indestructible.

SureWerx, a leading global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products, announced recently that it has acquired MEGA Comfort International Inc. This will expand its sales and distribution channel for better sales.

