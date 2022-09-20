Leading in Flavor and Nutrition: AeroFarms Micro Broccoli Tops Prestigious Progressive Grocer's “2022 Editors’ Picks” List

Newark, New Jersey, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor growing, wins Progressive Grocer’s 2022 Editors’ Pick Award as a “Best New Product” for its balanced and earthy Micro Broccoli joining fellow winning companies like Impossible Foods, Califa Farms, Somos Foods and more. AeroFarms proprietary vertical farming technology allows greens like Micro Broccoli to be grown in the perfect controlled environment conditions to optimize for flavor and nutrition, creating a delicious microgreen experience unlike any other.

“We are excited to see AeroFarms Micro Broccoli celebrated as an award-winning staple ingredient in the grocery basket and with the consumer – the balanced flavor notes make it the perfect salad base, meal boost or a delicious way to add nutrition and flavor to your takeout,” Marc Oshima, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of AeroFarms. “Taste the AeroFarms difference and try our greens in your grocery store and via online retailers.”

Top 5 AeroFarms Micro Broccoli Recipe Inspirations:

Packed With Nutrients:

Microgreens can contain considerably higher levels of vitamins and carotenoids—about 5X greater—than their mature plant counterparts, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Not only do these greens have a unique taste, but they are also packed with essential vitamins and nutrients with significant health benefits. Micro Broccoli in particular is a rich source of sulforaphane, a sulfur-rich compound studied for its antioxidant, detoxifying and disease prevention properties.

Bursting With Flavor:

In addition to an emphasis on nutrition, AeroFarms is also known for its award-winning FlavorSpectrum™ Philosophy. Passionate about great tasting, real food, the AeroFarms product line is curated by AeroFarms’ expert team of plant scientists, growers, and nutritionists. The team searches high and low for the best seed varieties and creates the perfect growing recipe in order to create the most delicious, flavorful microgreen experience possible for consumers. The AeroFarms FlavorSpectrum™ Philosophy was designed to represent the breadth of flavors and varieties grown inside their indoor vertical farms. Each color of the retail package has been paired with a specific tasting note to bring this concept to life. Across the leafy greens packaging line, the cool blue colors represent the sweet and mellow notes, while the intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors.

Microgreens are here to stay – microgreens were named one of the Today Show’s Top Trends of 2021, and AeroFarms Micro Broccoli was then honored as one of Whole Foods Market’s Top 10 Food Trends of 2022 before being named to Progressive Grocer’s 2022 Editors’ Picks list. AeroFarms Microgreens sets a new standard in “getting your greens in” – these small greens are packed with nutrition and bursting with flavor.

Winning with the consumer on flavor, AeroFarms is the number one retail brand for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data*, and AeroFarms leafy greens can be found at major retailers like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more.

AeroFarms Leafy Greens Key Benefits:

Bursting with Flavor

No Pesticides Ever

Sustainably Grown Indoors

AeroFarms leafy greens are safely grown indoors in state-of-the art commercial indoor vertical farms that are certified for USDA Good Agricultural Practices, SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, OU Kosher, and the industry-leading CEA Food Safety Seal that was developed to differentiate indoor clean growing practices from the traditional challenges in the field. AeroFarms’ leafy greens are completely pesticide free and are ready to eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to customers looking for safety and convenience.

Find AeroFarms Microgreens Near You at Stores Like:



Whole Foods Market

The Fresh Market

Stop & Shop

ShopRite

Walmart

AmazonFresh

FreshDirect

Weee!

And more





About AeroFarms:



Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™ In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties of plants and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

