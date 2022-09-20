Sugar-free Products Market Worth $65.31 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Sugar-free Products Market by Type (Sugar-free Beverages, Food Products; Tabletop Sweeteners); Source (Sweetened with Sugar Substitutes, Naturally Sweetened); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Online, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2029,’ the sugar-free products market is expected to reach $65.31 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022–2029.

The rising incidence of diabetes, the rising demand for food with low calories, and the sugar taxes imposed on sugary drinks are the major factors driving the growth of the sugar-free products market. The regular consumption of high-calorie products negatively impacts health leading to health issues such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular and liver diseases. These factors have influenced people to reduce sugar intake and adopt sugar-free products.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Sugar-free Food and Beverage Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global economy. Numerous countries worldwide imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and ensure social distancing. These nationwide lockdowns affected travel & transportation and all non-essential trade. Many industries were impacted, hindering manufacturing and distribution operations globally. The sugar-free products industry faced significant disruptions due to supply chain disruptions and raw material & workforce shortages. In addition, imports and exports across many countries were restricted or delayed.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the adoption of some best-practice models in the food industry as it highlighted the importance of hygienic and nutritious foods with reduced sugar, calories, and fats in preventing diseases. The food industry witnessed an unprecedented demand, particularly for low-calorie food products.

According to an article published by the Massachusetts General Hospital in August 2021, cutting down 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cases of cardiovascular disease, 490,000 deaths related to cardiovascular disease, and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. Therefore, many companies in the food industry have already started cutting down sugars and producing sugar-free products sweetened with sugar substitutes or naturally sweetened.

In addition, there was a rapid surge in demand for sugar-free and immunity-boosting products as people sought solutions to boost overall health and wellbeing. The COVID-19 pandemic also compelled health-conscious customers to turn to low-calorie products. Hence, the increasing health consciousness among consumers and high demand for low-sugar solutions have encouraged manufacturers and product formulators to opt for sugar-free food & beverages.

Moreover, the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. encouraged the population to adopt healthy lifestyles and food habits. For instance, according to the Food Information Council survey 2021, in 2020, 85% of Americans experienced a change in food habits. These changes in food habits accelerated the adoption of healthy trends in the U.S. and increased the demand for sugar-free products.

Thus, growing health & wellness concerns, high demand for dietary supplements, and the increased consumption of sugar-free and low-calorie food products are expected to drive the growth of the sugar-free products market.

The sugar-free food and beverage market is segmented based on type (sugar-free beverages, sugar-free food products [sugar-free bakery, sugar-free dairy, sugar-free confectionery {gums and mints, chocolate confectionery, and sweet & candy confectionery}, other sugar-free food products], sugar-free nutrition and health supplements, tabletop sweeteners, and other sugar-free products); source (sugar substitutes-based sugar-free products [polyols, stevia, sucralose, acesulfame potassium {ace-k}, luo han guo {monk fruit extract}, saccharin, neotame, aspartame, other sugar substitutes], naturally sweetened sugar-free products); distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, other distribution channels); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, in 2022, the sugar-free beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sugar-free products market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the health benefits of sweeteners in beverages and the increasing number of product development and launches of sugar-free beverages. In addition, the increasing demand for natural health & sports drinks with enhanced nutritional value further boosts the growth of this segment. However, the sugar-free food products segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by consumers' increasing preference for healthy food, changing dietary patterns, and the extensive use of sugar substitutes in different food products, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks.

Based on source, in 2022, the sugar substitutes-based sugar-free products segment is expected to account for the larger share of the sugar-free products market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its wide range of applications, negligible side effects, low production costs, and ease of use. In addition, this segment comprises the most commonly used low-calorie artificial sweeteners, which further supports the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, in 2022, the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate the sugar-free products market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as rising per capita disposable incomes, the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits, and the rapid growth of the urban population. However, the online retail segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the wide variety of options available at discounted rates compared to traditional retail stores and the convenience provided by online channels, such as doorstep delivery.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the sugar-free food and beverage market. The major share of this regional market is attributed to factors such as the growing diabetic and obese population, the rising health and wellness concerns, the well-established food & beverage industry in North America, and the high demand for sugar-free products. In addition, the presence of prominent players offering sugar-free products contributes to the market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register significant market growth during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the changing lifestyles, the rising trend of consuming healthy food & food ingredients, the increasing awareness about the health benefits of consuming sugar-free products, rapid urbanization, and the growing diabetic and obese population. In addition, the government taxes imposed on sugar-sweetened products.

The sugar-free products market has witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The report includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players between 2019 and 2022.

Some of the key players operating in the sugar-free products market are The Hershey Company (U.S.), PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Mondelēz International, Inc. (U.S.), LINDT & SPRUNGLI International AG (Switzerland), GLANBIA PLC (Ireland), Galletas Gullón S.A. (Spain), and Zydus Wellness Ltd. (India).

Scope of the Report:

Sugar-free Products Market, by Type

Sugar-free Beverages

Sugar-free Food Products Sugar-free Bakery Products Sugar-free Dairy Products Sugar-free Confectionery Products Gums and Mints Chocolate Confectionery Sweet & Candy Confectionery Other Sugar-free Food Products

Sugar-free Nutrition and Health Supplements

Tabletop Sweeteners

Others Sugar-free Products

Sugar-free Products Market, by Source

Sugar Substitutes-based Sugar-free Products Polyols Sucralose Stevia Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit Extract) Saccharin Neotame Aspartame Other Sugar Substitutes

Naturally Sweetened Sugar-free Products

Sugar-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Sugar-free Products Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

