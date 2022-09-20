The International Future Computing Summit: Remote Work and Play Industry Gathering December 6, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From client to cloud to the network between them, the International Future Computing Summit is inviting market leaders and innovators across the Remote Work and Play industry and the CORA (Create Once Reach All) ecosystem. Virtually held December 6, 2022, discussions cover the industry’s future and its challenges and solutions for meeting the needs of employers, team leaders, and users that want to support the Remote Work and Play lifestyle.



“Remote Work and Play is more than a collection of tools, hardware, and services. It’s an industry with its own beliefs, needs, and challenges. This industry needs a place to learn, network, and grow. TIFCA is hosting this summit so we can learn more and contribute to its exciting future,” said Neil Schneider, Executive Director of The International Future Computing Association.

CORA is an ecosystem of supportive technologies, methods, and frameworks that deliver the same digital content across multiple platforms and devices. As the future of remote work and play could grow from a stronger relationship between client devices, the cloud, and the network that connects them, the CORA ecosystem is also invited to participate.

The summit is for C-Level executives, thought leaders, and organizational decision makers that work in either the Remote Work and Play industry or the CORA ecosystem. Industry sectors include client device makers (PC, mobile, console), cloud service providers, network and broadband, telecommunications, teleconferencing, collaboration tools, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), content development, industry analysis, platforms, SaaS, IHVs, ISVs, streaming, security, innovation, and more.

Past speakers for the IFC Summit include Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Epic Games, Unity, Lenovo, Ericsson, IBM, HTC, Magic Leap, Jon Peddie Research, Autodesk, Google, UL, Razer, The Khronos Group, Dell, HP, AWS, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung, M2 Insights, The Foundry, Deloitte, Fraunhofer, Nokia, Christie, Beamr, NIST, Lucasfilm, Sony, Space Channel, Discovery Channel, Tom's Hardware, The Globe & Mail, and more.

Info & Registration

http://www.ifcsummit.com

Follow IFC Summit

http://www.twitter.com/ifcsummit

http://www.facebook.com/ifcsummit

About The International Future Computing Association

http://www.tifca.com

TIFCA is a non-profit network of technology, media, and standards organization thought leaders that share common interests. Its mission is to develop frameworks and initiatives that enable technology adoption.

Media Contact

Carol Warren

Antarra Communications

Tel. 714-890-4500

Email: cwarren@antarra.com