Silk Title Co. Hires Industry Veteran Jay Listisen as SVP of Business Development

WARWICK, R.I., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Silk Title Co. announced it has hired Jay Listisen as its Senior Vice President of Development. The strategic move comes amid significant growth for Silk.

The hiring of Mr. Listisen adds even more industry talent to an already deep bench of the nation's best operators. Jay has developed expertise on nearly every aspect of the mortgage origination process for the past 27 years. His unique perspective and understanding of the industry began in the loan origination space, where he spent 16 years deeply involved as a senior executive focused on process improvement, cost reduction, borrower experience, and business development. In 2010, Jay transitioned to the settlement services side of the business as an executive leader for title and closing. In 2017, he took on a senior leadership role at West VM, where he oversaw the Client Success team that brought to market a single, web-based portal that served as the critical middleware between lenders and their partners for settlement services.

"I considered several opportunities for my next career move, but I chose Silk because of its vision for the future and enthusiastic pursuit to accomplish big ideas and clear objectives. There is a better way to execute title services in the marketplace, and I look forward to sharing our unique approach at Silk, which combines proprietary technology with smart, experienced people to deliver what lenders tell us they need," said Listisen.

"While I am still deeply involved in the meteoric growth of Silk, having Jay onboard and focused on new business will help drive our ability to show the top lenders in the nation how to deploy the most innovative and sophisticated approaches to handle title integrations for a superior lender and borrower experience," said Marc Trachtenberg, Chairman and CEO of Silk Title Co.

Trachtenberg continued, "Silk Title Co.'s Executive team constantly talks about what it takes to build a great team. Jay completely fits that prototype. We are pleased to have him at Silk."



As one of the fastest-growing title companies in the nation, Silk Title Co. powers transactions with its proprietary technology. Silk provides title insurance, search and settlement services across the nation to the top institutional banks and independent mortgage lenders. Silk also provides services for foreclosure, default, REO, and traditional real estate transactions.

