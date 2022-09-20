Andrea Electronics® Provides Noise Cancelling Microphone Solution for PAR® Technology Corporation’s Drive-Thru Audio Systems

Bohemia, NY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Electronics Corporation (OTCMKTS: ANDR) (“Andrea”) is the pioneer and leader in providing digital array microphones and noise reduction software that enhance the performance and user experience of touchless Artificial Intelligence (AI) conversational computing and hands-free communication applications.



The Andrea digital noise reduction module for PAR® Tech’s (PAR) G5 order post Microphone’s Smart Sound Feature is designed to enhance the latest generation of base station communications for wireless headsets and takes the restaurant service person’s intelligibility and effectiveness to a new level of productivity.

A live customer service component requires audio clarity in drive-thru ordering settings in one of the most challenging environments where noise reduction is essential. Andrea’s new digital signal processing noise reduction module is engineered with proprietary algorithms optimized to greatly reduce vehicle engine and ambient background noise while enhancing the clarity and intelligibility of the voice input from the person ordering.

Jason Riggs, General Manager of PAR Hardware said, “With the influx of rapid changes impacting the consumer’s desire for convenience, this latest industrial strength noise-canceling microphone technology enhances the quality of PAR Tech’s G5 base station and wireless headset audio system, providing a superior level of speed and accuracy for our customers’ Quick Service Restaurant drive-thru order-taking.”

Douglas Andrea, CEO of Andrea stated, “The company has always taken great pride in delivering best-of-breed solutions for voice driven applications. Our focus is on developing product solutions that provide our customers with the ability to operate audio platforms in a hyper changing industrial/commercial global market”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our recent product developments and future momentum that may impact the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to market adoption and generally all risks associated with integrating Andrea’s products into a different technology. Other risks relating to Andrea’s business are detailed in Andrea’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release

speak only as of this date, and Andrea disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. PAR is the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Andrea Electronics

Over its 88-year history, Andrea Electronics Corporation (OTCMKTS: ANDR) introduced one of the first television sets at the 1939 World’s Fair and in the 1950’s was known to manufacture the “Cadillac” of televisions. In the 60’s, Andrea produced the space craft audio system for Project Mercury, NASA’s first manned space program. In the 70’s and 80’s, Andrea supplied avionic intercom systems for military helicopters and high-performance aircraft such as the F-16 fighter jet. Andrea now designs, develops and manufactures Array Microphone - Speakerphone products for enhancing the performance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) conversational computing applications. Its array microphone software algorithms focus on the user’s voice and reduce ambient background noise, providing optimal voice input performance for a wide range of voice driven applications such as: automated teller machines (ATMs), interactive information / customer service kiosks, robots, QSR drive-thru‘s, intercom systems, mass transit buses/trains, autonomous vehicles, police cruisers and over half a billion personal computers. To learn more, visit Andrea’s website at www.AndreaElectronics.com, call 1-800-707-5779 or connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us on YouTube.





