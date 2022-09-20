Ring Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for its Anellovector™ Compositions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its commensal virome platform, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,446,344. The patent, which was granted to Flagship Pioneering, is exclusively licensed to Ring Therapeutics.



The patent covers anellovirus vectors, which can be used to deliver a diversity of therapeutic modalities. This patent builds on a previous patent (U.S. Pat. No. 11,166,996) granted in November 2021 on methods of delivering a therapeutic polypeptide or nucleic acid by administering Anellovector™ compositions.

"Ring has comprehensively pioneered a new class of viral vector by generating scientific understanding of anelloviruses through our research work and publications,” said Tuyen Ong, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Ring Therapeutics. “This patent issuance supports the novelty of the Anellogy™ platform and our unique approach of harnessing the human commensal virome to engineer life-saving therapies, ultimately redefining what is possible in programable medicine.”

Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., General Partner of Flagship Pioneering and Co-Founder and Chairman of Ring added, “This is another example of Flagship Pioneering companies conducting science at the frontiers of human biology to develop new solutions for humanity. Ring’s conception of Anellovectors™ as a broad bioplatform that could be applicable across diseases holds tremendous promise for unlocking the field of genetic medicines.”

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be redosed. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, Ring Therapeutics aims to develop and further expand its portfolio through leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://ringtx.com or follow us on Twitter at @Ring_tx.

