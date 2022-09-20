Eargo Announces Proxy Solicitation for 2022 Annual Meeting; Launch of Proxy Solicitation Web Site

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) (“Eargo”, the “Company,” “we,” or “us”), a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health, today announced that it had begun its proxy solicitation for the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11 A.M. Pacific Time (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company filed its definitive proxy Statement (as amended, the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) for the Annual Meeting on September 13, 2022 and has commenced mailing of the Definitive Proxy Statement and related proxy materials to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2022.



Christian Gormsen, President and CEO, said, “Today we are announcing our proxy solicitation campaign and web site to stress the importance that Eargo stockholders vote on a number of critical proposals that are key to the Company’s future. Specifically, Eargo and its Board of Directors urge stockholders to vote FOR Proposals Four, Five and Six. We encourage stockholders to visit our newly launched web site for important background and detailed information on why and how to vote. We truly appreciate your continued support of Eargo.”

Eargo encourages all stockholders of record to vote as soon as possible and, in any event, before 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Certain of the proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting are critically important to the Company and its stockholders. Please visit the Company’s proxy solicitation website for more information at https://ir.eargo.com/your-vote-matters.

The proxy materials and the Company’s proxy solicitation website describe easy ways to vote electronically, over the phone, or by mail. Those stockholders who received voting materials by e-mail can simply click the “Vote Now” button in the email. Otherwise, the easiest way to vote is to visit www.proxyvote.com (for stockholders with 16-digit Control Numbers) or www.proxypush.com (for stockholders with 12-digit Control Numbers) and enter the Control Number(s) provided to each stockholder in the proxy materials.

If you have questions, need assistance in voting or if you have misplaced your proxy card, please call Morrow Sodali LLC, our proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 662-5200, or send an e-mail to EAR.info@investor.morrowsodali.com. Banks and brokers and stockholders located outside the United States can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400.

Frequently Asked Questions

Am I eligible to vote?

If you owned Eargo shares as of the close of business on September 6, 2022, you are entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders.

Where can I find my control number?

Your voting control number is the number provided in large bold text on the Proxy Card or Voting Instruction Form that was mailed to you with your Annual Meeting materials.

When do I need to vote by?

We encourage you to vote as soon as possible! Internet votes must be received before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. If you vote by mail, we suggest you mail your signed Proxy Card or Voting Instruction Form as soon as possible so that your vote arrives before October 12, 2022.

What is the proposed rights offering and why is the Company conducting a rights offering?

As a brief background, in June of 2022, we closed a $100 million convertible note financing with Patient Square Capital that is providing critical capital allowing us to focus on our core business initiatives. The notes are a form of debt that must be repaid or converted. That debt is secured against the Company’s assets. Our note purchase agreement with Patient Square Capital (the “Note Purchase Agreement”) provides that we must complete what is called a “rights offering” by December 24, 2022.

The rights offering gives our existing stockholders the opportunity to purchase their pro rata share of 375 million newly issued shares of our common stock at a purchase price of $0.50 per share. The proceeds from the rights offering will be used to repay Patient Square’s notes at a premium, and any notes not repaid would be converted into shares of the Company. The rights offering will allow stockholders to participate in financing the Company and avoid a reduction in their percentage shareholdings of the Company.

Depending on the level of stockholder participation in, and the timing of, the offering, Patient Square may end up owning as much as 90.5% of the Company if no stockholders participate in the offering, or not own any of the Company if stockholders purchase all 375 million shares.

Why is it important to vote FOR Proposals No. 5 and No. 6?

Two of the proposals (Nos. 5 and 6) relate directly to the Company’s ability to conduct the proposed rights offering. Proposal No. 5 is a proposal to increase the authorized share capital of the Company so that the Company will have enough authorized shares to issue the shares in the proposed Rights Offering. Proposal No. 6 is a proposal for the stockholders to approve the issuance of common stock to Patient Square in connection with their conversion of their convertible notes. Given the amount of shares that could be issued to Patient Square, we believe it is highly likely that the issuance would require stockholder approval under applicable listing rules of Nasdaq. Thus, each of Proposals No. 5 and No. 6 must be approved in order to complete the proposed Rights Offering.

In addition, the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement require that we obtain stockholder approval of EACH of Proposal Nos. 5 and 6. If either of these proposals is not approved, the Company will be unable to conduct the Rights Offering, and would therefore be in default under the Note Purchase Agreement, which could have very serious consequences for the Company and its stockholders.

What if the Company doesn’t complete the proposed Rights Offering?

Completing the proposed Rights Offering transaction is a REQUIREMENT under our Note Purchase Agreement. If we are unable to complete the proposed rights offering by December 24, 2022, Eargo will be in default under the terms of the agreement and Patient Square Capital could require us to immediately repay the notes. If they do that, we do not believe we will have the required cash to make that repayment, in which case Patient Square Capital could seize the Company’s assets. Any default under the Note Purchase Agreement would likely have very serious consequences for the Company and our stockholders, including that stockholders would likely lose all or substantially all of their investment in our common stock and equity grants to employees and employee stockholdings would likely be similarly impacted.

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated, Class I or Class II exempt devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. Eargo hearing aids are offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Eargo’s sixth generation device, Eargo 6, is an FDA Class II exempt hearing device featuring Sound Adjust technology that automatically optimizes the soundscape as the user moves between environments. Eargo 6 is available for purchase here.

