LiquidityBook Taps Isaac Cambron to Lead Research and Development Efforts

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native trading solutions for the buy and sell sides, today announced the hire of Isaac Cambron as Vice President of Research and Development. Reporting directly to Chief Technology Officer Shawn Samuel, he will spearhead enhancement efforts for the firm’s robust suite of trade management offerings.

In this role, Mr. Cambron will act as a senior product development leader for LiquidityBook’s expansive client base, working to meet its unique demands and challenges by translating preferences and pain points into new system features and updates. By working to identify critical needs in the market, he will play a key role in determining the overall direction of the LiquidityBook platform.

Mr. Cambron brings an extensive background in engineering and product development. He most recently served as Vice President, Engineering for Seismic – a cloud-based global sales enablement platform – where he led a sizable research and development team in building game-changing capabilities in a wide range of areas, including deep analytics, API-based functionality and artificial intelligence/machine learning, in addition to other innovative applications and features.

Commenting on Mr. Cambron’s hire, Mr. Samuel said: “The strategic addition of Isaac to our team reflects our ongoing commitment to serving as true partners to our clients. We recognize that to thrive in today’s markets, firms need tools that offer robust functionality while providing a tailored experience that meets their precise requirements. By making this key investment in our research and development efforts, we are now better positioned than ever to offer the robust products and industry-leading service that clients have come to expect from LiquidityBook.”

Mr. Cambron said: “LiquidityBook has a strong team, a powerful platform and a growing reputation. I am excited to help build the next generation of trade management tools, and I look forward to joining this innovative group of individuals as we work to take our current product and service offerings to the next level.”

This key hire comes during a period of significant growth for LiquidityBook, which has added several senior personnel to its team over the past year, including Jonathan Cross as General Manager, EMEA. The firm has further expanded and enhanced its offerings in recent months, including via strategic agreements with Clearwater Analytics and S3 Partners.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.