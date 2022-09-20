International CCS Knowledge Centre and GLJ team up to provide comprehensive expertise for carbon capture and storage projects

Regina, Sask. and Calgary, Alta., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International CCS Knowledge Centre (the Knowledge Centre) and leading energy consulting firm GLJ have signed a teaming agreement that will enable them to provide comprehensive expertise to develop large-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCS/CCUS) projects. The collaboration combines the Knowledge Centre’s pioneering experience bringing the world’s first fully integrated, commercial CCS facility to life with GLJ’s pre-eminent reservoir engineering and geoscience services to help clients plan and successfully execute new CCUS projects.

“Joining forces with GLJ is an exciting evolution that builds on Canadian leadership in CCUS and responsible energy development to provide fulsome consulting and advisory services that can help companies lower costs, reduce risk and improve performance in all aspects of CCUS project development,” says the Knowledge Centre’s President and CEO James Millar.

“CCS is integral to the decarbonization plans of the world’s heaviest emitting industries, and a massive expansion of CCS is critical if we want to meet the ambitious climate goals many countries have set. We look forward to working with GLJ to provide a suite of strategic, technical and economic advice that is invaluable to project developers globally,” Millar added.

“Carbon capture, utilization and storage can be leveraged and bring value to multiple industries around the world as a key element in sustainability efforts,” says GLJ President and CEO Jodi Anhorn. “Knowledge sharing is vital to international efforts to reduce carbon footprints and help all industries move forward with effective and efficient CCS deployment. This teaming agreement allows us to leverage GLJ’s 20 years of experience in CCUS and collaborate with the International CCS Knowledge Centre to develop large-scale CCUS projects and solutions for Canada and the world.”

GLJ and the Knowledge Centre will work together to identify opportunities for collaboration as Canada develops a national strategy for CCS, including the implementation of an Investment Tax Credit that the federal government hopes will increase CCS capacity by 15 million tonnes per year compared to approximately seven million tonnes currently. Significant opportunities for CCUS development are also on the horizon in the United States with the recent adoption of unprecedented incentives contained in the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as in the United Kingdom, where the UK government’s Net Zero Strategy has a target to boost CCS capacity to 50 million tonnes a year by 2035.

The International CCS Knowledge Centre is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by BHP and SaskPower to advance large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects as a critical means of managing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving the world’s ambitious climate goals.

The Knowledge Centre provides independent, expert advisory services for CCS projects across heavy-emitting industries based on our team’s unique experience developing the world’s first fully integrated post-combustion CCS facility on a coal-fired power plant. We are assisting a growing list of industry clients that include mining, cement manufacturing, oil and gas production, chemical processing and hydrogen development.

We also provide input to policy development and promote broad collaboration between stakeholders to enhance understanding of the critical role CCS plays in global decarbonization efforts and accelerate the deployment of new CCS projects around the world.

As global energy consultants, GLJ’s expertise has evolved over the past 50 years to meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy. Our team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals are international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services. Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is crucial to our future. With 20 years of CCUS experience, GLJ is at the forefront of CCUS advisory.

