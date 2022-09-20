Benefytt Technologies Appoints Jaclyn Hill as Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (“Benefytt” or the “Company”), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, has appointed Jaclyn Hill as Chief Operating Officer, effective August 29, 2022. In her role, Ms. Hill will be responsible for operational strategy and execution of the operating teams. She joins Benefytt from Alegeus, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President for Service Delivery.



Ms. Hill brings to Benefytt more than 20 years of experience in contact center operations, across healthcare operations, client and account management, software development, service delivery, customer success, and strategic operations. A known executor with a passion for building great places to work, Ms. Hill has consistently improved both client and employee NPS scores while driving growth at her previous organizations.

“Jaclyn’s extensive experience and proven track record of scaling operations across industries will be foundational to Benefytt’s continued growth,” said Todd Baxter, CEO of Benefytt. “Jaclyn will strengthen our core business operations while leading a high-performance team to help us continue to deliver innovative and highly personalized healthcare and insurance solutions to our customers.”

“I am thrilled to join an expanding management team at Benefytt, where I have the fortunate opportunity to work with a highly talented and motivated group,” said Hill. “I am eager to advance Benefytt’s mission-driven work of delivering innovative and highly-personalized healthcare insurance solutions by continuing to strengthen and scale our operations and platforms.”

Prior to her joining the Company, Ms. Hill served in several senior leadership roles at Alegeus, a leader in consumer driven healthcare. During her tenure, she built and managed member service and employer services teams and led service delivery and implementation services, supporting the nation’s top health plans and third party administrators. Ms. Hill has also held VP positions leading large scale health insurance sales and service operations at Optum and Connextions.

Ms. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida.

About Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, the Company offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

