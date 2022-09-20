Context Labs Announces Tom Peters to Join as Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Labs, an Enterprise Data Fabric Climate Tech company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Amsterdam, announced today that Tom Peters will join the growing Context Labs team as an Advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

Peters' career spans over 40 years where he has traveled the world, 67 countries and all 50 states, and conducted over 2,500 speeches to over five million people. Peters, author of 19 best-selling books, with over 10 million copies sold, is best known for his book entitled In Search of Excellence: Lessons from America's Best-Run Companies, considered to be "One of the Top Three Business Books of the Century" (National Public Radio), and the "Greatest business book of all time" (UK's Bloomsbury Publishing). His latest book, Excellence Now: Extreme Humanism, has been cited as the "Best Business/Leadership Book of 2021" (Strategy+Business).

Founder and CEO of Context Labs Dan Harple stated, "Tom's philosophy and ethos about putting people first is in our core DNA and culture. Having him join our Board is a true honor. His life's work on manifesting excellence and developing leadership will help us continually improve, scale, and shape our company into a change agent for global impact. His personal alignment with our mission, coupled with his intellect and passion, is sure to be a powerful combination."

Tom Peters stated, "I believe in the Context Labs mission of 'enabling Trust in Data to accelerate the deployment of capital directed at climate change.' The story of Dan's entrepreneurial and founder's journey with Context Labs' emergence at this point in our planet's history is extraordinary. I'm looking forward to leaning in, in any way possible, to assist this very unique and timely company in its own personal journey toward excellence, and global impact."

Thomas J. Peters: Born in Baltimore and raised in Annapolis "with a lacrosse stick in one hand and oars over my shoulder," Tom Peters resided in California, mainly Palo Alto/Silicon Valley (where he was on the first list of "100 most powerful people in Silicon Valley") from 1970-2000. He is a civil engineering graduate of Cornell [B.C.E., M.C.E.], where he was included in the book The 100 Most Notable Cornellians, and he earned an MBA and a Ph.D. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business (he is credited with producing the GSB's first Ph.D. thesis on implementation); he has been honored by dozens of associations in content areas such as management, leadership, quality, human resources, campaigning for more women in senior leadership positions, customer service, innovation, marketing, and design. In the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970, he made two deployments to Vietnam (as a combat engineer in the fabled Navy Seabees) and "survived a tour in the Pentagon." He was a White House/OMB drug-abuse policy advisor in 1973-1974; and then worked at McKinsey & Co. from 1974-1981, becoming a partner in 1979; he co-founded McKinsey's now gargantuan Organization Effectiveness Practice. In 1981, Peters founded Skunkworks Inc., The Palo Alto Consulting Center, and The Tom Peters Company, all in Palo Alto (he was on the first San Jose Mercury list of 100 most powerful people in Silicon Valley.) He and his wife Susan Sargent — tapestry weaver, textiles entrepreneur, community and climate change activist — after residing many years on a 1,400-acre farm in Vermont, now live on the edge of Buzzard's Bay in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Biographies include Corporate Man to Corporate Skunk: The Tom Peters Phenomenon, (1998) by Stuart Crainer, and Tom Peters and The Bestselling Prophet of the Management Revolution, (2000) by Robert Heller.

Virtually all of Tom Peters' written and speech material covering the last 15+ years is available — free to download — at tompeters.com and excellencenow.com.

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted insights. It is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data to provide insights and solutions through Asset Grade Analytics that informs markets. Context Labs' mission is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data, using its Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights. The company was formed out of MIT research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the internet, in prior companies.

