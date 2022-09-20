Environics Analytics Expands Its Senior Leadership Team

Pictured above: David O’Neill, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services at Environics Analytics

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing strategy to help organizations leverage data and analytics, Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the addition of David O’Neill as Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services with a focus on Data & Analytics Strategy.

“While organizations in Canada have made headway in becoming more data-driven, we know there’s lots more that can be done,” says Jan Kestle, EA President. “We are very excited to have this talent joining the EA team. David brings a wealth of experience and skills from the media industry with demonstrated success in leveraging data and analytics. I know that our clients will benefit greatly from his first-hand experience.”

David brings more than 20 years of experience within the media agency ecosystem, leading teams at MediaCom and GroupM, in both North America and Europe. During this time, he was responsible for implementing global data platforms and analytics strategy for both agency and client partners across multiple regions and industries. While leading the MediaCom EMEA data team in London, UK, he worked with Global stakeholders to enable industry-changing media planning and data delivery platforms. In his most recent role as Head of Data & Analytics at GroupM Canada, he led the creation of a Data & Analytics Center of Excellence, creating a holistic team to consolidate audience strategy and data capabilities.

“I am thrilled to be joining Jan and the team at Environics Analytics,” says O’Neill. “EA has unmatched expertise in applying data, analytics and insights to solve organizations’ business challenges. I am looking forward to helping EA’s clients leverage this expertise even more as they navigate further through their data-driven journey.”

David will report to Evan Wood, Chief Strategy Officer, and support all industry practice teams within the organization.

For more information on Environics Analytics’ services, please contact:



Evan Wood, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer

evan.wood@environicsanalytics.com

416-708-2849

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

Contact: Tania Leil O’Brien

Chief Marketing Officer

Tania.O'Brien@environicsanalytics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7361441e-0fd5-4f11-b27e-7d3d67adadb0