MAXTRAX Named Recipient of Australia Good Design Award in the Product Design Category for its 4x4 Recovery System

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) subsidiary MAXTRAX has been announced as a winner for Product Design in the Automotive and Transport Category of the 2022 Australian Good Design Awards for outstanding design and innovation for the MAXTRAX 4x4 Recovery System.



The MAXTRAX 4x4 Recovery System is an innovative new product with expanded tools to assist overland enthusiasts safely recover their vehicles. The award-winning recovery system consists of a soft shackle-only hitch receiver, winch ring, a collection of soft shackles, different length kinetic and static ropes, as well as a tethered dampener which can be stored in a MAXTRAX kit bag.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b23347-ba2f-4704-8725-d49da21c9d92

“We are thrilled to get the recognition for the amazing work of our MAXTRAX team,” said Clarus President John Walbrecht. “The 4x4 Recovery System is a prime example of the company’s offerings to support safe outdoors adventures. As more people leave the pavement to get outside, we continue to invest in new tools and systems to better facilitate exploration and safe vehicle retrieval. MAXTRAX continues to exemplify its ‘Super Fan’ Brand status, offering category-leading design to the outdoors community and providing innovative solutions to the outdoors space.”

The Good Design Awards Jury commented: “The MAXTRAX Recovery System demonstrates a holistic solution to the task of vehicle recovery. Comprised mostly of varying sized ropes and a soft fuse shackle, it is cleverly complemented by a just a few, nicely styled, rigid components avoiding the possibility of injury with conventional systems. Suitably embellished and packaged in dynamic colours and graphics, it delivers a safe and stylish solution for the adventurer.”

About MAXTRAX

MAXTRAX offers first-in-class vehicle recovery and extraction tracks, as well as an expanding offering of recovery systems for overland enthusiasts. All MAXTRAX vehicle recovery tracks are manufactured in Australia using its proprietary, Australian-sourced, reinforced engineering-grade nylon. MAXTRAX currently sells its products around the world to distributors, retailers, government agencies, third-party e-commerce sites and through its own website.

Website:

https://maxtraxus.com/

AU Website:

https://www.maxtrax.com.au

Buy Online Link:

https://www.maxtrax.com.au/recoverysystem/

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/maxtraxhq/

Tags:

@maxtraxhq #MAXTRAXArmy #MAXTRAX

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/MAXTRAX.HQ/

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, www.pieps.com, or www.goclimbon.com.



Company Contact:

John C. Walbrecht

President

Tel 1‐801‐993‐1344

john.walbrecht@claruscorp.com

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 1‐801-993‐1304

mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1‐949‐574‐3860

CLAR@gatewayir.com