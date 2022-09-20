World-Leading Building Operations Solution CIM Raises US$6.7 Million in Series A Round

SYDNEY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIM, the creator of world leading property operations software that enables teams to work more collaboratively and accelerates the journey to net zero, today announced it has raised US$6.7 million after closing its Series A. The round was led by Five V Capital and Carthona Capital. The new capital will be used to expand into Asia and North America, and double the headcount over the next year.

CIM is a fast growing Australian technology company empowering property teams to work smarter through its PEAK Platform - generating operational efficiencies, improved financial performance and reduced climate impact. Headquartered in Sydney, CIM also operates in Europe with landmark clients globally including Charter Hall, Scentre Group, Lendlease, Dell, QIC, The GPT Group, and CBRE.

David Walsh, Founder and CEO says, "The built environment accounts for approximately 40% of all carbon emissions globally and our goal is to help the sector reduce more than one gigatonne of emissions. I'm excited to initiate the next stage of our growth by expanding into Asia and North America and getting closer to our vision of impacting the daily lives of the two million facilities managers currently managing buildings globally."

Ed Bigazzi, from Five V Capital says, "CIM is unique in that it solves three problems at once. First, it reduces the carbon footprint for a building which moves us towards net-zero and makes the building more valuable. Second, it saves the building owner running costs and improves the bottom line. And third, it closes the loop between detecting a fault and fixing a fault through smart workflow. We see a significant global market opportunity, and we are still in the very early innings."

"We asked CIM to get involved so they could give us the oversight we needed across all sites and assist our team to continually achieve the highest levels of performance, collaboration and site optimisation possible," said Scott Crellin, National Director, Group Property Operations at The GPT Group.

About CIM

CIM creates building analytics software that helps run large buildings at their peak. The award-winning PEAK Platform integrates building intelligence, machine learning and technical engineering support to improve efficiency, sustainability and comfort. CIM's customers include large REIT's, high tech manufacturers, cultural institutions, airports and property management firms. Visit cim.io

About Five V Capital

Five V Capital is a leading private company investor in the Australia and NZ markets. They invest across Venture Capital, Growth Equity and Private Equity, with over A$1.4 billion in funds under management (FUM). Five V has made over 40 venture capital investments over the past ten years, investing in the likes of Canva, Siteminder, ROKT, Grow and Cascade. Five V believes in balancing profit with purpose and is B Corp certified. Visit fivevcapital.com

