L.L.Bean’s Marie McCarthy Receives 2022 S&DCE’s Women in Supply Chain Award

– McCarthy has been recognized for positively impacting the supply chain industry by setting and exceeding environmental goals, while sustaining a strong foundation for women at all levels of a company’s network –



ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marie McCarthy, chief operations officer at L.L.Bean, has been honored with the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose mentorship, accomplishments and examples lay the foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s honorees have made a lasting impact on supply chain clients and the community, while constantly remaining ready to tackle the next challenge.

“As a female leader at L.L.Bean, I’ve felt very blessed to have ongoing support in my own development, and have been supported in helping to develop and promote other female leaders,” said Marie McCarthy, chief operations officer at L.L.Bean. “I feel so fortunate to be a part of a values-based company that is always evolving to ensure we meet the needs of all our Stakeholders. Within Fulfillment Operations, we’ve embraced automation innovation for years with more recent efforts taking us into advances in robotics and artificial intelligence, ensuring we’re adapting to key service excellence and sustainability goals.”

With nearly 30 years at L.L.Bean, McCarthy has held a variety of leadership roles across the company in human resources and operations, playing a crucial role in the company’s long-term success. She is responsible for fulfillment, returns and manufacturing operations, all of L.L.Bean’s contact centers, corporate facilities and real estate. In McCarthy’s role running facilities, she oversaw the completion of a $110M renovation of the corporate headquarters. Additionally, in her role overseeing fulfillment, she is currently leading the company’s multi-million dollar investment to add robotic automation in partnership with GreyOrange .

“We are so happy that Marie has been recognized for her incredibly important work at L.L.Bean,” said Deborah Surrette, chief sales officer at GreyOrange. “We are in a fast changing world with many external pressures that no one predicted 5 years ago. Leaders like Marie are preparing us for the future and setting the standard for what inclusive leadership looks like.”

To view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners, visit https://sdce.me/7wmmgj . The overall award winner will be announced during the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain Forum at ​​Starling Midtown Hotel in Atlanta Nov. 8-9, sponsored by GreyOrange. For more information about the Forum, visit http://womeninsupplychainforum.com .

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2021, L.L.Bean donated $6.2 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates 56 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 24 stores in Japan and eight stores in Canada in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com , Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange provides state-of-the-art robotic orchestration capabilities through its intelligent decision-making software, GreyMatter, and an extensive smart robotic workforce. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs over 800 people, with over 50% focused solely on Research & Development. The company currently has 6,000+ robots in operation across the world, processing 630,000+ decisions per minute through GreyMatter, supported by offices and partners across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information on GreyOrange, please visit www.GreyOrange.com .

