Perk International (PRKI) Signs Letter of Intent With Luxury Skin Care Line

Letter of Intent With Reign Together Skincare Strengthen Perk Internationals Position in the Skincare Market

PHOENIX, AZ, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Perk International Inc. (OTC: PRKI) (“PRKI” or “the Company”) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Reign Together to acquire Reign Together LLC. (“Reign Together”), a growing supplier of premium skincare products in North America. https://perkint.com

Reign Together, a privately held company, was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. Reign Together has grown significantly since its inception and can be found in many luxury spas and resorts across the country. https://www.reigntogether.com/

About Reign Together

Reign Together founders Amy Roberts and Bart Freibert wanted to create a product line that offered more than just the benefits of an effective formula. They wanted to create something that would not only improve their customers' physical health but would also have a positive impact on their emotional and spiritual well-being. Amy and Bart recognized that the trends of failing relationships, dysfunctional marriages, and rising divorce rates could be reversed if couples had a way to de-stress together to stay feeling connected. So, they decided to build a brand that would encourage connection and inspire couples to commit to becoming the best versions of themselves for each other. https://www.reigntogether.com/

“Reign Together and its portfolio of branded skincare products fits perfectly with our North America initiative to offer the best in Skincare products,” said Nelson Grist, PRKI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Which is one of our focuses for PRKI.”

Amy Roberts, Reign Together Co-Founder and CEO, added, “We are excited to join PRKI’s business. PRKI’s reputation for sales excellence, innovation, and service will preserve and strengthen Reign Together’s growth trajectory and commitment to product development.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations and forecasts of future events such as new products, revenues and financial performance, and are not limited to describing historical or current facts. They can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” and other words and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on assumptions, estimates and limited information available at the time they are made. A broad variety of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, as well as the inaccuracy of assumptions and estimates, can affect the realization of the expectations or forecasts in these statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are difficult to predict or are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Actual future results may vary materially. Significant factors that could affect the expectations and forecasts include the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government and other third-party responses to it; worldwide general economic, business, and industry conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy; the cyclicality of our customers’ businesses and their changing demands; the dependence of certain of our product lines on the commercial construction and infrastructure markets, the domestic building and construction markets, and the automotive market; our ability to effectively achieve and implement our growth initiatives, including, but not limited to, the integration of Reign’s business into our business and the expected benefits, cost savings, accretion, synergies and growth to result therefrom; our ability to service our debt; our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our debt; our ability to renew or extend long term sales contracts for our PCC satellite operations; consolidation in customer industries, principally paper, foundry and steel; compliance with or changes to regulation in the areas of environmental, health and safety, and tax; claims for legal, environmental and tax matters or product stewardship issues; our ability to successfully develop new products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the increased risks of doing business abroad; the availability of raw materials and access to ore reserves at our mining operations; increases in costs of raw materials, energy, or shipping; our ability to compete in very competitive industries; operating risks and capacity limitations affecting our production facilities; seasonality of some of our segments; cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems; and other risk factors and cautionary statements in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10‐K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Perk International Inc.

"PERK INTERNATIONAL, INC.’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Perk International, Inc.

https://perkint.com/

