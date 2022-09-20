LifeMD Appoints Bobby Jindal to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, is pleased to announce its appointment of Bobby Jindal, the 55th Governor of the State of Louisiana, to its board of directors.



Mr. Jindal was elected as the nation’s youngest governor in 2007 and spent two terms as Louisiana’s chief executive officer to rebuild and diversify the state’s economy and financial footing in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Prior to serving as Governor, Mr. Jindal held positions as the head of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, President of the University of Louisiana System, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Congressman, and Executive Director of the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare.

Beyond the public sector, Jindal advised senior management of Fortune 500 firms as an associate at McKinsey & Co. Mr. Jindal currently serves as Operating Adviser at Ares Private Equity Group. Jindal has served on numerous boards, and currently serves on the boards of Hornbeck Offshore Services and U.S. Heart and Vascular. He previously served on the boards of WellCare, Granicus, and Cotton Holdings.

“We are pleased to announce Bobby's appointment to our Board of Directors,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Bobby brings to LifeMD a deep background in healthcare and is passionate about the role virtual care can play in driving access to high quality and affordable care. I’m looking forward to working with Bobby to enhance and scale our current virtual care offerings and identify new opportunities for LifeMD’s telehealth platform.”

“We are excited to expand LifeMD’s Board with another world-class Director with deep insights in healthcare policy and impact,” added Naveen Bhatia, an independent director of LifeMD. “Given Bobby’s experience in advancing Louisiana’s public health with innovative healthcare policies, and his operational expertise in the private sector, our Board welcomes a leader of his caliber joining and contributing to our continued goal of transforming the face of American healthcare and maximizing shareholder value.”

“I am excited about the opportunity for telehealth to empower consumers by reducing the cost of healthcare, increasing access, and improving patient outcomes. Technology driven virtual care platforms, such as what LifeMD is building, will dramatically reshape how countless Americans access and benefit from healthcare,” said Bobby Jindal. “LifeMD has built a technology platform and medical infrastructure that have already served hundreds of thousands of patients. I’m looking forward to being a part of the next chapter of LifeMD’s growth and transformation and helping to position the company as a leader in patient-centered healthcare.”

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging our proprietary technology platform, affiliated 50-state medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

